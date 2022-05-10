PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Iowa company that hopes to run a carbon-dioxide pipeline through eastern and central South Dakota to a site in North Dakota now wants regulators to slow down.

SCS Carbon Transport has asked the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission to extend the deadline for deciding whether to grant a permit.

State law gives the commission one year to reach a decision unless the project sponsor requests an extension.

SCS filed its original application on February 7, 2022. The company now wants the commission to take more time.

The company’s latest proposal calls for the commission to hold a public hearing after the 2023 legislative session. Those proposed hearing dates would be March 28 through April 5, 2023.

The company also now says it plans to file an updated application and route, along with supporting testimony, on October 13.

Those actions came in a motion on Monday. The company on Tuesday filed a letter explaining several additional re-routes. Those would affect landowners in Lake, McPherson and Edmunds counties.

The commission on Tuesday meanwhile allowed more than 50 additional people, businesses and organizations to formally intervene. The intervenors now number approximately 400.