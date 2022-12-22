PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A federal agency has ordered that CHS Hedging make changes in its operations and pay a $6.5 million civil penalty.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission took the action this week. The matter involved a customer, Easterday Ranches, Inc., a cattle feedyard based in Pasco, Washington, and one of its co-owners, Cody Easterday, who was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

CHS Hedging is the commodity brokerage subsidiary of CHS Inc., whose global operations include 16 locations in South Dakota: Onida, Pierre, Gettysburg, Mitchell, Selby, Brandon, Eureka, Faulkton, Elkton, Wilmot, Sisseton, Dupree, Hurley, Winner, Canton and Lemmon.

CHS Inc. also settled a case with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission in September.

The Inver Heights, Minnesota-based business in November reported net income of $1.7 billion for its fiscal year ending August 31, 2022.