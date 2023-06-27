SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man will be spending time in federal prison.

Jason Sejnoha, 44, has been sentenced to 15 and 1/2 years for secretly creating video recordings of unclothed minors while they were in a bathroom.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier issued the sentence. He also must spend five years under supervised release, pay $5,100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and make $439.06 of restitution.

A federal grand jury indicted Sejnoha in 2021 and he pleaded guilty on March 20, 2023.