Child-like sex dolls would be criminal materials in South Dakota under a proposed law

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Making, purchasing or possessing a child-like sex doll or robot could mean spending time behind bars in a South Dakota prison or jail.

That’s what Jessica Castleberry wants. So, too, do 32 other state senators. Their vote Thursday was unanimous for legislation making those activities crimes in South Dakota.

SB 126 now crosses to the House where Tim Reed is lead sponsor.

Castleberry, who owns and operates preschools in Rapid City, was the only senator to speak on the bill Thursday. “This is an extremely disturbing subject matter,” she said.

Some of the dolls have programmable features such as ‘rape’ and ‘submissive’ settings, and there are toddler and child models, she said: “South Dakota needs to ban these harmful products.”

The South Dakota Legislative Research Council issued a prison/jail impact statement about the potential effects. It noted:

“Two states, Florida and Tennessee, have similar laws regarding child-like sex dolls.

However, both states adopted these laws within the last two years. Further, neither state

responded to data requests about the number of convictions under those laws.

Therefore, there would likely be some impact on prisons and jails, but it cannot be

determined at this time.”