Cheyenne River Sioux file suit against Trump administration over COVID-19 checkpoints

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska law firm has filed papers in federal court arguing that the U.S. government improperly attempted to coerce the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe into removing traffic checkpoints on several state and federal highways on its western South Dakota reservation.

The civil lawsuit says White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other members of President Donald Trump’s administration, in a series of phone calls and correspondence, sought removal of the checkpoints, alleging they were unlawful.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem sought the Trump administration’s assistance. Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier has said the checkpoints are intended to help hold down COVID-19 infection.

Lawyers from the Big Fire Law and Policy Group, based in Bellevue, Nebraska, brought the lawsuit for the tribal government. The case number is 1:20-cv-01709-CKK.