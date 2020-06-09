Check from solar project to S.D. agency bounces

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For what might be the first time, a payment made by check to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission for work on an application didn’t clear the bank.

The check, for $6,965.80, came from the Germany-based developer of Lookout Solar Park in Oglala Lakota County. The commission permitted the project in January.

The commission had scheduled a discussion of the situation for Tuesday.

But a letter from a commission staff attorney Monday led to deferment of the matter.

Amanda Reiss told commissioners Tuesday that payment was being attempted again and the new check could take up two weeks to clear.

According to a commission document, “On January 14, February 10, March 10, April 15, and May 13, 2020, payment for expenses incurred was requested from Lookout Solar. On May 18, 2020, a payment was received but it was returned by the bank on May 29, 2020. On May 29, 2020, Lookout Solar was notified that the check had been returned.”

William Taylor, a Sioux Falls lawyer speaking for the company, told commissioners Tuesday there were technical difficulties in wiring money from a foreign bank.

Lookout Solar was the first large-scale solar generator of electricity permitted in South Dakota.