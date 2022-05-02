PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Proposed rule changes to South Dakota’s certified real-estate appraisers program have been withdrawn.

The decision by the state Department of Labor and Regulation came on the eve of a Tuesday hearing by the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee.

The department had adopted the rule changes despite opposition last month from some members of the state advisory council.

“Though great progress has been made, work with industry representatives is ongoing,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in response to a KELOLAND News request for comment. “Therefore, we are holding the rules package until the next rules cycle.”

The formal withdrawal Monday came the same day that the state Government Accountability Board decided to move forward in looking at two complaints against Governor Kristi Noem.

One of the complaints dealt with the governor’s handling of the appraiser certification program.

The Noem administration paid a $200,000 settlement to Sherry Bren, a past director for the appraiser certification program. Bren filed a formal complaint claiming she was forced to retire after Noem’s older daughter, Kassidy Peters, had difficulty advancing as an appraiser.

Legislation that would have put the advisory council in state law was blocked by the state Senate in March after sailing through the House.