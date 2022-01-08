Ceremony set for Monday at S.D. Capitol for a new POW/MIA ‘chair of honor’

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, sun shines on state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. The “Pandora Papers” investigation revealed how the rich and powerful have been shielding their wealth in offshore accounts, including in trust-friendly states like South Dakota. As these so-called “dynasty trusts” are increasingly becoming known as tax havens for wealthy Americans and foreigners, some experts worry it could spell bad news for charities. (Erin Bormett//The Argus Leader via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An empty ‘chair of honor’ will be dedicated Monday in the South Dakota Capitol acknowledging members of the U.S. armed forces who have been prisoners of war or missing in action.

The public ceremony is set for 2 p.m. CT in the Capitol on the second floor’s west wing. The Brookings chapter of Rolling Thunder Charities donated the chair and planned to install it Sunday.

Vicki McDougall, the chapter’s treasurer, said there is a photo of the chair but the board’s chairman, Bob Foster, wanted it kept private until after the dedication Monday.

Related Content Panel OKs adding MIA display in S.D. Capitol and laying more concrete path at Capitol lake

“Even many members of our committee haven’t seen it,” she told KELOLAND News.

The state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission gave approval for the Rolling Thunder project in April.

The chair will be the second display within the Capitol honoring veterans. Plaques highlighting Congressional Medal of Honor recipients from South Dakota are displayed on the Capitol’s first floor.

World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials are outside along neighboring Capitol Lake. The Soldiers and Sailors Building near the Capitol marks World War I, and a Civil War memorial is in a park near Capitol Lake.

Governor Kristi Noem has pre-filed legislation seeking state lawmakers’ approval of $3.5 million to develop a master plan for Capitol Lake, the veterans memorials, plugging the historic flaming fountain and piping water from the Missouri River uphill to the lake.