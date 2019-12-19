CenturyLink: SD 911 conversion done by March

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The upgrade of South Dakota’s 911 emergency-call system is making rapid progress, an official with contractor CenturyLink said Thursday.

Ten public service answering points and one backup have been switched since November 14, Stephen Doyle told the South Dakota 911 Coordination Board.

He said the remaining 19 would be done by the end of February.

Those transitioned so far are based in Brown County, Huron, Lake County, Moody County, Pierre, Clay County, Lincoln County, Yankton, Watertown, Union County and Pennington County’s backup.

The board agreed to extend the implementation deadline to February 28, 2020. The original date was December 18, 2019.

“I think their projected timeline is very do-able, based on what they’ve done in the state,” member Ted Rufledt Jr. of Rapid City said.

Doyle assured the board that CenturyLink wants the project to get done. He showed enhancements that exceed the contract requirements and have been put in place at no additional cost.

One is a contract with another in-state carrier that Doyle said would provide diversity for the new system. The contract allows use of the other carrier’s fiber.

There also will be a new fiber ring from Pierre serving western South Dakota, as well as advanced routing and switching and enhanced monitoring, he said.

Doyle said other states with 911 services from CenturyLink include Arizona, North Dakota, Minnesota, North Carolina, Colorado and southern California.

A civil lawsuit against the previous contract holder remains unresolved.