PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Projects at five public airports in central South Dakota have received clearance to take off.

The state Aeronautics Commission gave the go-ahead Thursday on $12 million of upgrades planned at Pierre, Onida, Mobridge, Hoven and Highmore.

The Federal Aviation Administration will pay approximately 90% of the cost for each. Local sources will cover the remaining 10% at Mobridge. On the four others, the remainder will be split 5% state and 5% local.

The state commission also agreed Thursday to increase by about $4,300 the final amounts paid for completion of projects at Belle Fourche, Harding County, Bison and Huron.