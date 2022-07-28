PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cement producers in the region are looking at allocating weekly amounts to highway contractors for projects, the South Dakota Transportation Commission learned Thursday.

Craig Smith, director of operations for the state Department of Transportation, said the shortage could affect work on the Salem-Humboldt segment of I-90. He said paving on that stretch was going to start in August.

GCC manufactures cement at its Rapid City plant. “We’re reaching out to them (GCC) as well as suppliers,” Smith told the commission.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the department became aware of the situation after receiving a letter from a contractor.

Smith said they’re trying to get more information: “At this point we don’t have all the details.”