Card-Readers To Be Installed For Legislative Chambers At SD Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. - The commission that oversees the state Capitol gave its OK Tuesday to the Legislative Research Council adding card-reader door locks.

The LRC plans to install card-readers for one entrance to the Senate chamber and one entrance to the House of Representatives.

The legislative chambers are on the Capitol's third floor.

The card-readers also would be put on the main doors for two committee rooms on the fourth floor inside the Capitol.

LRC executive director Jason Hancock said a total of nine card-readers would be installed.

The other five would be for committee rooms and the main entrance to the LRC office.

Those are in the four-story annex that was added to the north side of the Capitol in 1932.

The Capitol itself was opened in 1910. South Dakota gained statehood in 1889.

Hancock told the Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission that legislators and LRC staff already can enter the building when it's locked by using ID cards at the north entrance.

He said those same ID cards would provide access to the chambers and the committee rooms after the card-reader devices were added.

The chambers and committee rooms routinely are locked at night during legislative sessions and throughout the year during non-session months.

Hancock said the change means legislators wouldn't have to search for someone with a key to get to their desks inside the House or Senate.

"This would allow them to have 24-7 access to the chamber," Hancock said.

State Bureau of Administration Commissioner Scott Bollinger showed the commission his ID card. "We review all the requests," Bollinger said.

Commission Chairman Tim Engle of Pierre said he has looked at the places the new feature would be used. Engle said there would be some small modifications that would be visible.

"Some of these things we just can't avoid, in my opinion," Engle said.

The other rooms that don't need approval are three committee spaces on the fourth floor that were converted from other purposes a decade ago and the appropriations committee suite on the third floor.