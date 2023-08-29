PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Preliminary estimates showed South Dakota’s unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percent to 1.9% overall for July.

New Hampshire ranked lowest among states at 1.7%, followed by Maryland and Vermont at 1.8%, according to seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Last month, Governor Kristi Noem issued a news release heralding South Dakota for “the lowest unemployment rate in United States history” in June. South Dakota and New Hampshire were tied for the best at 1.8%.

Showing how short-lived fame can be, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a news release of his own last week, proclaiming his state as the new record-setter.

TALE OF TWO REGIONS: Data indicated more than half of South Dakota’s counties had unemployment rates of less than 2% in July, according to the state Department of Labor and Regulation.

Among the lowest were Aurora (Plankinton) and Hughes (Pierre) at 1.1%, while McCook (Salem) and Hand (Miller) were at 1.2%.

However, seven counties were at or above 4%: Dewey (Timber Lake) 10.5%; Oglala Lakota (Pine Ridge) 7.6%; Ziebach (Dupree) 5.9%; Mellette (White River) 5.3%; Buffalo (Gann Valley) 4.4%; Todd (Mission) 4.1%; and Corson (McIntosh) 4.0%.

COMING UP: The University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law will be the site for a symposium on rural lawyers hosted by the school’s Law Review. Registration deadline is September 14 for the event, set for September 21-22. Details and schedule can be found here.

NAMES AND FACES: The governor recently named Alex Jensen of Sioux Falls to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority board. The former legislator succeeds the board’s outgoing chair, David Pummel of Spearfish…

Fay Jandreau of Highmore was reappointed to the state One Call Board…

Ruth Conway of Rapid City was named to the state Family Support Council. She succeeds Diane Baumiller of Parkston.

