PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two months ago, the Legislature’s panel that oversees state government operations received the annual report on South Dakota’s obligation recovery center, which works to get people to pay money they owe to, or through, state government. One of the methods the center uses is taking a debtor’s driver’s license. Senate Democratic leader Reynold Nesiba wanted to know how often that has been carried out.

The person presenting the report, Rachel Williams, said she didn’t know but would work to find out. That was on October 19. Williams is director of the executive management finance office in the state Bureau of Finance and Management. She kept the senator and the legislative committee’s staff member apprised of her progress.

On November 13, she emailed information regarding 2023 to the committee’s staffer, Kelly Mikkelsen. He is information system audit manager for the state Department of Legislative Audit. Mikkelsen forwarded the partial answer to the senator. “It is not everything that you asked for as this is only for FY23. They stopped sending enforcement letters in 2020 during Covid, but started resending them again in December 2022,” Mikkelsen wrote.

On November 30, Williams provided further explanation of her efforts, which included contacting the state Department of Public Safety, whose responsibilities include driver licensing.

“I followed up with DPS yesterday and they are having BIT program a report for them that will list only ORC-related revocations so we will be able to answer your question on total revocations. Once they have reviewed the data for accuracy, they will send it to me to share with you.” Williams wrote. (BIT is the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, the agency that oversees state government’s technology.) “I hope to have the answer for you very soon.”

On December 19, Williams delivered the full answer. “Since the creation of the laws to suspend/revoke a driver’s license due to debt collections, 31,966 people have had their licenses suspended/revoked for debt collection,” she wrote in an email to the senator. “12,677 people currently have their license suspended/revoked for debt collection.”

Nesiba, a professor of economics at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, said he was “shocked and disappointed” to read those numbers.

“It is deeply perverse to take away a debtor’s driver’s license when we need them to go to work to pay their debts. We need to find a different strategy and set of incentives that allow one to keep their license and to legally get to work. This may require a legislative fix,” he told KELOLAND News.

The center was created in 2015 during Republican Governor Dennis Daugaard’s administration. State agencies previously used a variety of collection agencies and methods. The center reported collecting $3,664,051 during state government’s budget year that ended June 30, with 149,315 accounts and $130,175,196 in outstanding balances.

Nesiba called the program “a misguided attempt” to get payments from people who owe money to the government and said he was frustrated that the Bureau of Finance and Management needed more than a month to share the numbers.

“That’s a statistic that should be on their website updated monthly for the public and the press to easily see,” he said.

NIGHT AND DAY: The black copper dome atop the South Dakota Capitol will be getting a new look in the coming year — but you’ll notice it only after dark.

The Office of State Engineer plans to install new LED lights that can change colors with the flip of a switch. “Not that it will be done all the time,” deputy state engineer Kristine Day explained during a recent meeting of the state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission.

Day said the current lighting system has run its course. “It’s outdated, it’s failing, we can’t get replacement parts anymore,” she said.

SEEKING IMPROVEMENTS: The state Indian Education Advisory Council has approved its annual report to the governor. Among the recommendations in the report:

“The South Dakota Indian Education Advisory Council continues its request to be designated the

selection committee for the upcoming Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards

revision and update, including providing nominations and persons to sit on the Oceti Sakowin

Essential Understandings and Standards revision team.

“The South Dakota Indian Education Advisory Council hereby requests to review any updates or

changes to the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards prior to release for

public comment.

“The South Dakota Indian Education Advisory Council hereby requests inquiry into the under

reporting of Native students due to the ‘2 or more races’ option in student demographic

surveys. The Council believes this may result in under underreporting of Native students and

requests that once this selection has been made on student demographic surveys, a further

option is available to allow identification of which race makes up the ‘2 or more races’

selection in order to make a more accurate determination of the Native student population in

South Dakota.

“The South Dakota Indian Education Advisory Council hereby requests the South Dakota

Department of Education continue to monitor chronic absenteeism and provide a research and

data report on Native student attendance to include absences, reasons for absences, and best

practices by schools with low absenteeism.”

Governor Mike Rounds revived the state Office of Indian Education in 2004. It is now part of the state Department of Tribal Relations, after Governor Kristi Noem moved it from the state Department of Education in 2019. A legislative attempt to reverse the transfer failed in 2021.

PAYMENTS IN FULL: Come January, the state Department of Social Services will change how childcare providers are compensated through the Child Care Assistance Program. Providers will receive full authorized payments, regardless of temporary changes in child attendance.

Families can qualify for the program depending upon household income.

According to department spokesperson Emily Richardt, 708 providers received payment from the program in the state budget year that ended June 30. She said expenditures totaled $16,927,940 and the program served 4,729 children from 2,696 families. She said the program uses federal and state funds.

She provided this statement from state Social Services Secretary Matt Althoff:

“The CCA payment policy change is part of an ongoing effort to align Child Care Assistance payments with child care provider enrollment-based business practices. DSS recognizes the importance of South Dakota’s child care providers as partners in its administration of the CCA program. The changes made will reduce barriers to CCA participation among providers by aligning payment policies with their current billing practices. By making payments predictable for both families enrolled in the CCA program and providers, the changes will assist households and businesses with budgeting. The changes will also reduce other administrative burdens associated with the hourly-methodology which CCA has used until now.”

Asked whether complaints sparked the change, Richardt said she wasn’t aware of any.

Have a news item or story tip about South Dakota state government and politics? You can reach KELOLAND News reporter Bob Mercer in the Pierre bureau at bmercer@keloland.com or by calling 605-280-7580 or through a direct message on X (formerly Twitter) to @pierremercer or through the US Postal Service at 1810 Camden Court, Pierre, SD, 57501.