PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota was the most affordable state in the nation for college students to get a degree, according to an analysis by Forbes Advisor.

The website looked at total college costs, tuition and fees, and room and board, for the 2020-21 academic year. South Dakota came out first overall.

Others in the top 10 were Montana, Wyoming, Arkansas, Utah, Idaho, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Since that time, the Legislature froze tuition the past two years at South Dakota’s public universities.

The state Board of Regents made affordability the top request for the coming legislative session. Governor Kristi Noem, who appoints the regents, however didn’t include a tuition freeze among her budget recommendations for the coming year.

The 2024 legislative session opens January 9.

CALLING IT A CAREER: Several regents had good things to say about Laurie Nichols, who is retiring as president at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

The regents last week honored Nichols with a resolution. “You’ve been a pillar in this state for many years,” board president Tim Rave of Baltic told her.

“A grateful state thanks you,” regent Jeff Partridge of Rapid City said.

Nichols spent much of her academic career in South Dakota, including time at South Dakota State University in Brookings, where she was dean of education and human sciences from 1994 to 2008. She served one year as interim president at Northern State University in Aberdeen, then returned to SDSU as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs from 2009 to 2016. She became president at the University of Wyoming in 2016 and left in 2019.

That’s when the Black Hills State vacancy came open. “We called you, and you came to the rescue,” regent Pam Roberts of Pierre said.

Nichols’ time as BHSU was to be on a temporary basis until a permanent president could be hired. But after receiving her recommendations about finding the right fit, the board decided to ask whether she would take the job, Roberts said.

“You were the right person at the right time,” Roberts told Nichols. “We’ll miss you.”

Nichols in April announced her intent to retire from BHSU. The board recently chose Steve Elliott to be the university’s 12th president. He had been at Wayne (Nebraska) State University since 2003 and was vice president of academic affairs there since 2016.

BILLS BY THE NUMBER: The Legislative Research Council on its website has started posting legislation that will be considered by state lawmakers when they begin their 2024 session on January 9.

There were 10 House bills and six Senate bills as of Tuesday afternoon. There also was one proposed ballot measure.

The council serves as the Legislature’s professional staff. Its third-floor office in the Capitol annex will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, December 25-26, in recognition of the Christmas holiday.

BIG ONE TO WATCH: Among the early House bills is HB1002 that proposes two significant changes to when and how South Dakota public schools administer statewide assessments of students’ progress. The grade-11 assessment no longer would be required. Instead, the ACT would be required for most students in grade 11, and state government would reimburse school districts for the cost.

Republican Representative Tony Venhuizen and Republican Senator Jim Bolin are the lead sponsors. Venhuizen was chief of staff during Governor Dennis Daugaard’s second term and Bolin is a retired educator. They serve on the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations that assembles state government’s budgets.

There’s broad political heft behind it. Among the co-sponsors as of Tuesday are House Republican leader Will Mortenson, Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree and Senate Democratic leader Reynold Nesiba.

BY THE BOOK: Seven libraries across South Dakota recently received accreditation from the State Library. They are:

Canton Public Library

Custer County Library in Custer and Hermosa

Piedmont Valley Library

R.E. Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre

Scotland Community Library

Tripp County Library Grossenburg Memorial in Winner

Wall Community Library

Accredited libraries must meet the South Dakota Public Library Standards in the areas of governance, administration, access, collections and resources, funding, staffing, technology, and public relations, according to the announcement.

The list of accredited libraries is here.

BRIEFLY: A study from SDSU says live bait might be one of the ways that invasive aquatic species such as big-headed carp are finding their way into South Dakota waters…

Scott Vanderwal of Volga recently was re-elected as South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation president, a role he’s now held for 20 years…

Carla Bachand of Pierre is the newest member of the state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission. She succeeds the late Don Zeller of Pierre.

Have a news item or story tip about South Dakota state government and politics? You can reach KELOLAND News reporter Bob Mercer in the Pierre bureau at bmercer@keloland.com or by calling 605-280-7580 or through a direct message on X (formerly Twitter) to @pierremercer or through the US Postal Service at 1810 Camden Court, Pierre, SD, 57501.