PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker from central South Dakota is the latest recipient of a Toll Fellowship from The Council of State Governments.

Rep. Rebecca Reimer serves Brule, Buffalo, Hughes, Hyde, Jones and Lyman counties.

Henry Wolcott Toll, who was a Colorado state senator, founded The Council of State Governments in 1933. He served as the CSG director until 1938 and was the national organization’s honorary president until 1975.

According to the CSG website, “The Toll Fellowship brings 48 of the nation’s top officials from all three branches of state government to Lexington, Kentucky, for an intensive five-day, ‘leadership boot camp.’” Toll Fellows are nominated by their peers and selected by alumni of the program, according to CSG.

Reimer told KELOLAND News, “The Henry Toll Fellowship is a premier leadership development program that is mentally and physically challenging. As a lifelong learner, my most recognizable personal growth has come from pushing myself outside my comfort zone. I am excited about the opportunity to concentrate on self-leadership. I want to become a better leader for my District and the State of South Dakota.”

Toll fellows from South Dakota in recent decades have included a mix of state legislators along with cabinet members and top advisors from several governor’s administrations:

Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt (2022). State Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh (2019). Former Rep. Dan Ahlers (2018). Former governor’s aide Nathan Sanderson (2017). State Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman (2016).

Former state Agriculture Secretary Lucas Lentsch (2015). Former state Public Safety Secretary Trevor Jones (2014). Former state Revenue Secretary Andy Gerlach (2013). Former Sen. Dan Lederman (2013). U.S. Rep. and former governor’s chief of staff Dusty Johnson (2012).

Former Sen. Craig Tieszen (2012). Former state Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist (2011). Former state Adjutant General and now Rep. Tim Reisch (2010). Former state Finance and Management Commissioner Jason Dilges (2009). Former Rep. Carol Pitts (2008).

Former Rep. William Thompson (2007). Former Sen. Tom Hansen (2006). Former Sen. Kathy Miles (2006). Former Sen. Bob Gray (2005). Sen. Jean Hunhoff (2003).

Former Rep. Bill Peterson (1999). Former state Auditor and Lands Commissioner Vern Larson (1993). Former state Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Robert Roberts (1992). Former Sen. Scott Heidepriem (1990).

SEEKING MORE TEACHERS: A former state secretary of education and retired public-schools superintendent, Don Kirkegaard, has been providing advice to the state Department of Education on South Dakota’s new teacher-apprenticeship program.

That’s according to the current state Education Secretary Joe Graves. He recently told the South Dakota Board of Education Standards that Kirkegaard has been working with Kathryn Blaha, state director of educator certification.

Kirkegaard served 11 years on the current state board and its predecessor and has taught or administered at Bristol, Britton, Meade (Sturgis) and West Bend, Wisconsin. He also was state education secretary during part of the final year of the Daugaard administration. Kirkegaard retired in 2022 after returning as Meade superintendent.

Blaha spent a quarter-century as a teacher and counselor and then K-12 principal for the Avon school district prior to joining the state department.

BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS: The governor has appointed Shawn Lyons of Pierre and Kara Schweitzer of Sioux Falls to the Board of Vocational Rehabilitation. They fill two vacancies. Other recent appointments by the governor include:

Haley Coss of St. Lawrence and Krista Johnson of Yankton to the Family Support Council. They succeed Letty Thelen of Sioux Falls and Timothy Reinbold of Redfield. Michelle Powers of Brookings was reappointed.

Brian Wagner of Redfield to the Hagen-Harvey Scholarship Board. He succeeds Daryl Russell of Lead.

Linda Ahrendt of Sioux Falls and Matthew Weigel of Spearfish to the new Physical Therapy Board.

Valere Beeck of Alcester, Theresa Marzahn of Frankfort and Richard Moeller of Sturgis to the Independent Living Council. They succeed Alan Adel of Spearfish, Mark Sternhagen of Brookings and Catherine Greseth of Rapid City. Patricia Kuglitsch of Sioux Falls was reappointed.

Renee Bostick of Sioux Falls, Haley Carey of Aberdeen and Kelsey Weismantel of Eureka to the Panel for Children With Disabilities. They succeed Jennifer Carda of Tabor, Eric Anderson of Rapid City and Alex Anderson-Kahl of Rapid City. Elizabeth Welfl of Spearfish was reappointed.

Have a news item or tip about state government? Contact KELOLAND Capitol Bureau reporter Bob Mercer at 605-280-7580 or bmercer@keloland.com.