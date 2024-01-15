PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Open Meeting Commission is operating again.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley announced appointments to the five-member panel last week. State records show the last time the group met was December 31, 2020.

The three-year dormancy spanned the final 18 months that Jason Ravnsborg served as attorney general and Jackley’s first year back in office.

Ravnsborg was impeached by the state House of Representatives on April 12, 2022, and the state Senate voted June 22, 2022, to remove him as attorney general.

Jackley, who had held the office from 2009 through 2018, went on to win the Republican nomination a few days later and was re-elected in November 2022.

The commission in 2020 consisted of Katelynn Hoffman of Turner County; Emily Sovell of Sully County; Ernest Thompson of Brown County; Alexis Tracy of Clay County; and chair Cassie Wendt of Butte County.

Tracy assisted then-Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo in prosecuting Ravnsborg during the impeachment proceedings. Governor Kristi Noem appointed Vargo to fill the remaining months of Ravnsborg’s elected term. Sovell meanwhile had prosecuted Ravnsborg in the 2020 crash that took the life of pedestrian Joseph Boever.

Last year, Jackley hired Tracy and Thompson as attorneys for his office.

Jackley’s new appointees to the Open Meeting Commission are Wendy Kloeppner of Lake County; Lance Russell of Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties; and Michael Smith of Clay County. They join Hoffman and Sovell, who is the commission’s new chair.

GAB CONFIRMATION: The Open Meeting Commission was established in state law in 2004 at the request of then-Attorney General Larry Long as a way to handle allegations of open-meeting violations without taking them to court. If the commission determines that a violation occurred, it “shall issue a public reprimand to the offending official or governmental entity.”

Long switched from prosecuting cases to deciding cases in 2009, when then-Governor Mike Rounds appointed him as a circuit judge for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. Long retired from the bench in 2018.

Last June, Governor Noem appointed Long to the state Government Accountability Board, succeeding retired state Supreme Court Justice Lori Wilbur.

The Senate State Affairs Committee held a hearing Friday on Long’s latest appointment. Long and his wife, Jan, made the trip from Sioux Falls to attend the hearing.

The governor’s chief legal counsel, Katie Hruska, read Long’s resume to the committee, including his 2002 and 2006 elections as attorney general. One of his innovations while attorney general was establishing South Dakota’s 24/7 sobriety program.

Long wasn’t asked to speak Friday, and no witness stepped to the microphone to speak for or against the appointment. But one of the committee’s members, Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, took time to praise him.

“I’ve known Larry Long a long time. We were state’s attorneys at the same time, which makes him really old. I think his contemplative nature comes from living in Martin, South Dakota, where he didn’t get to see anybody for long stretches of time,” Schoenbeck joked.

“His early professional career was there. He built a great reputation as state’s attorney, well respected as attorney general, a good judge, and really a good person. He’ll do a great job in this position,” Schoenbeck continued.

Another attorney on the committee, Republican Sen. Mike Diedrich, added, “We have a long, long relationship with Judge Long through the (South Dakota) Bar and through friendships. His ethics are impeccable. This is a perfect position for him to serve on.”

The committee gave Long’s nomination its support 8-0. The full Senate will consider confirming his appointment to the ethics board on Tuesday afternoon.

GAB INVESTIGATION OF NOEM: The Legislature established the Government Accountability Board in 2017 and gave the governor authority to appoint the four retired state judges and justices who comprise it. In 2021, then-Attorney General Ravnsborg filed two complaints with the board over Noem’s actions as governor.

One of the complaints was about Noem’s involvement regarding her oldest daughter’s pursuit of a higher-level state license for real-estate appraisals. State government eventually made a $200,000 payment to the program’s former head, Sherry Bren.

In a subsequent letter to the accountability board, Ravnsborg wrote, “The evidence suggests that Sherry Bren was subjected to inappropriate and possible illegal influence in the performance of her duties. Thus a full investigation is warranted.”

On April 15, 2022, three days after the House had impeached Ravnsborg, the private law firm representing Noem in the matter filed a formal motion asking the board to dismiss the complaint.

“As explained in more detail below, this Board need only review the documents the Attorney General submitted with his Complaint to conclude that Ms. Bren did not make the decision to enter into a Stipulation Agreement with Ms. Peters, so the Attorney General’s claim that the Governor exerted influence over Ms. Bren to facilitate the Stipulation Agreement that benefited Ms. Peters is nonsensical,” Lisa Prostrollo stated in the motion.

“Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman, who did make the decision to enter into the Stipulation Agreement, made it clear in her testimony to GOAC that she was not influenced by the Governor in any way,” Prostrollo continued, referring to the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee that also looked into the matter.

The accountability board at its August 22, 2022, meeting found that the complaint’s facts against Noem in regard to conflict of interest and malfeasance were sufficient to constitute a violation of state ethics law and that “appropriate action” had been taken. The board closed the complaint, “subject to the board’s discretion to reopen the file, if it deems it appropriate.”

The nature of the “appropriate action” has not been publicly explained.

