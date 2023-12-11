PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy intends to roll out new electricity meters for most of its South Dakota customers starting in 2024. The new ones will contain an internal service switch that the utility can operate remotely. It means customers who’ve had service disconnected can be reconnected without a company representative needing to show up to manually do the reconnection.

It also means that most customers will soon pay less for reconnection. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has approved Xcel’s request to reduce the price to $17.50 for customers who receive the new meters with AMI — that stands for advanced metering infrastructure — featuring the remote reconnection ability. The company has been charging $35.

“It shows how AMI can save our ratepayers money in the long run,” said the commission’s chair, Kristie Fiegen.

“It is not every day that we can cut a rate in half, and that is largely what we’re doing here today,” commissioner Chris Nelson said. He added, “It’s a great example where technology is actually cutting real cost and being passed on to the consumer.”

Xcel also plans to eventually increase the reconnection price to $150 for customers who don’t have AMI meters. However, that won’t take effect until January 1, 2026.

PUBLIC ACCESS: The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission last week received an update on the private-lands habitat programs for 2023. Eric Magedanz, a senior private-lands habitat biologist, presented the report on how GFP staff work with private landowners. He noted various changes that took effect this year, such as paying $80 per acre for food plots (up from $50) as well as broader eligibility standards, and additional options for wooded acres.

Commissioner Jim White of Huron said he’d like to see more support for their efforts. GFP Secretary Kevin Robling said the state Wildlife Division makes habitat and public access a priority. “We’ve come a long ways. How do we do it? We meet the producer where they’re at,” Robling said.

COMING UP: The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and staff will meet via videoconference on Thursday, December 14, with NorthWestern Energy for a discussion and update regarding the company’s operations, finance and customer service activities. If you want to reserve a phone line for the 2:30 p.m. CT gathering, contact the PUC at 605-773-3201 or PUC@state.sd.us by 5:00 p.m. CT, December 13.

FACES AND PLACES: The governor has a new deputy legal counsel. Jon Kotilnek recently succeeded Alan Vester, who accepted a position in the Tennessee attorney general’s office.

Kotilnek became a somewhat familiar name among South Dakota outdoors users as legal counsel for the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks. He had recently left GFP to become associate general counsel for the South Dakota Board of Regents, where he worked with general counsel Holly Farris. He now works with the governor’s legal counsel, Katie Hruska.

Meanwhile, the governor’s communications director, Ian Fury, took an additional role as unborn-child advocate in Noem’s administration. Vester had been in that role, after the July departure of Mark Miller as the governor’s chief of staff, who previously held it. Noem indicated to lawmakers last week that she might not hire a new chief of staff (it would be her sixth) until after the 2024 legislative session concludes in March.

The South Dakota Lottery’s new sales director is David Dahl. He succeeds Marla Gruber. Dahl previously was the lottery’s Rapid City regional manager. Gruber joined the lottery staff in 2014. Her last day was Friday, December 8. “We’re going to miss her,” Norm Lingle, the lottery’s director, told South Dakota Lottery Commission members last week. As for Dahl: “I think he’s going to do an outstanding job.”

