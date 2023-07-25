PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers and administrators in South Dakota’s K-12 schools whose licenses depend on two state panels that judge their conduct could be facing a more restrictive code of ethics.

The state Department of Education wants to require that teachers and administrators must report to the department “if they have knowledge, which is not privileged, that another educator has violated the code of ethics.”

The state Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission adopted the change on a split vote last month, amid opposition from Gerry Kaufman, who retired in 2020 as the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s director of policy and legal services, and from the South Dakota Education Association, a bargaining group that represents teachers statewide.

The department is proposing a similar change to the Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission. The administrator’s panel plans a public hearing on August 22.

The changes would still need final clearance from the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee before they could take effect.

The proposals come after Governor Kristi Noem appointed then-Mitchell superintendent of schools Joe Graves as state secretary of education in January.

Graves issued a statement to KELOLAND News about the proposed change to the teacher’s code.

“The obligation to report already existed, but it wasn’t clearly outlined. This led to the Department of Education seeing a number of situations in which ethical violations persisted longer than necessary because other educators who were aware of the situation failed to report,” Graves said.

He continued, “Thus, we are spelling out the obligation clearly to all members of the profession to ensure ethical violations are reported appropriately. We expect the rule to be on the Rules Review Committee’s November agenda.”

Deputy Secretary Mary Stadick Smith said the delay on submitting the teacher change to the legislator’s panel is timed to coincide with the planned presentation of the proposed administrator change.

The governor has also pressed the state Board of Regents in recent months to shift course at South Dakota’s public universities. A year ago, she signed legislation into state law regarding Critical Race Theory at the higher education campuses and signed an executive order regarding CRT in public schools.

HIGHER EDUCATION: The South Dakota Board of Regents meets next week for a three-day retreat in Fort Pierre.

The regents will be in closed-door executive session for most of Monday, July 31, and will continue in executive session the morning of Tuesday, August 1. They’ll begin their planning session, in public, at 1:45 p.m. CT and continue Wednesday, August 2, in public at 9 a.m. CT.

The meeting agenda can be seen here.

EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE: The state 911 Coordination Board has given the go-ahead to a contract for cleaning up addresses and keeping the data current.

The deal calls for GeoComm to be paid a one-time fee of $155,00 for the statewide cleanup and then $105,000 annually.

The state’s 911 coordinator, Maria King, announced at the meeting Monday that she’s leaving for employment in the private sector.

Have a news item or tip about state government? Contact KELOLAND Capitol Bureau reporter Bob Mercer at 605-280-7580 or bmercer@keloland.com.