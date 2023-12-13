PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson has been shifting money from one of his federal fundraising committees into a political action committee he formed at the state level earlier this year.

The stated purpose of Dusty PAC is “Promote common sense, conservative leadership in South Dakota” and its primary interest is “Electing principled leaders.”

Johnson has expressed interest in seeking the Republican governor nomination in 2026. The chair of Dusty PAC is Jeff Erickson, a Sioux Falls banker who chairs the state Board of Economic Development and the state Banking Commission.

Johnson’s federal PAC, Friends of Dusty Johnson, had $3,276,062.18 cash on hand as of September 30, 2023. His federal Dusty Johnson Victory Committee, which functions as a joint fundraising arm, reported raising $363,500 through September 30, 2023, and disbursed nearly all of it; much went to his federal Friends PAC, but $78,046.72 went to his state-level Dusty PAC.

Johnson hasn’t publicly said whether he will seek re-election to the U.S. House seat in 2024. He formally announced his run for a third term on January 31, 2022.

Johnson was elected to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission in 2004 and won re-election in 2010. He chose however to instead serve as chief of staff during Governor Dennis Daugaard’s first term that began in 2011. After four years, Johnson returned to the private sector and won the U.S. House seat in 2018.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley also could be a 2026 candidate for the Republican governor nomination. His campaign committee, which is chaired by Russ Janklow, a Sioux Falls lawyer and son of a long-time governor, ended 2022 with $341,224.03 on hand.

Jackley lost the 2018 Republican nomination for governor to then-U.S. Representative Kristi Noem. Now-Governor Noem has recently aligned with Rep. Johnson on his positions opposing China. Noem won a second term as governor in November 2022. The South Dakota Constitution bars a governor from taking office for a third consecutive term.

Johnson filed the paperwork establishing the Dusty PAC on February 6, 2023. He had terminated his PUC campaign committee in January 2018.

GOING MOBILE: State Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman is taking a new approach to how Job Service offices help people connect with South Dakota employers.

She told the Workforce Development Council that Job Service staff from across South Dakota are being assigned to teams, and those teams could include members from any of the 14 offices throughout South Dakota.

“We’ve been taking a hard look at how we provide services,” Hultman said. She added, “This will be new and different for all of our staff.”

Kendra Ringstmeyer, director for the state Workforce Development Division, outlined technology enhancements that are part of the shift, such as mobile labs, an online phone directory and My DLR Explorer, where an applicant can schedule an appointment online.

Council member Carla Gatzke of Brookings said the plan “makes good sense” as technology advances. She is vice president of human resources at Daktronics. Said council chair Lee Anderson of Mitchell, human resources director for Trail King, “It is a big change, but it is the right one, it sounds like.”

Job Service offices served 5,088 and 6,219 individuals in the past two years with a staff of 157 to 161.6 full-time equivalents. The governor is recommending that the staff be reduced to 133.5 FTEs for the new budget year that starts July 1, 2024.

The adjustment at Job Service comes at the same time that the state Department of Labor and Regulation has been putting the final touches on its Digital Opportunity plan that will be submitted to the federal government for possible funding.

“All of those things coming together nicely,” Anderson said.

COMING UP: The state Department of Education has proposed changes to its rules for evaluating teachers.

The public hearing is set for the January 22, 2024, meeting of the state Board of Education Standards at 9:00 am CT at 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

The proposal would add four ratings — unsatisfactory, basic, proficient or distinguished — and repeal the current ratings of below expectations, meets expectations or exceeds expectations.

The proposal also would add “in a public school” to the definition of a teacher and would repeal within that definition the current requirement that the person “has completed an approved teacher education program at an accredited institution or completed an alternative education program.”

STATE FAIR BUILDINGS: According to state Agriculture Secretary Hunter Roberts, the 2024 Governor’s Agriculture Summit will be held at the new DEX building on the South Dakota State Fair grounds in Huron in June. He told the State Fair Commission that a concert might be part of the event.

As for building what’s known as the SHED — a new building for sheep — Roberts noted that it wasn’t part of the governor’s budget recommendations for next year. He said an appropriations bill would be introduced during the 2024 legislative session that would allow the State Fair to construct the building from what are known as “other” funds — meaning money that isn’t from state government’s general fund or federal funds.

Some $2 million has been raised for the project and the proposed legislation would authorize $4 million from “other” funds. An April news release put the project’s total cost at $8 million.

“Nothing promised yet, but we’re still not dead yet, either,” Roberts said. “The governor likes the project and she was impressed by how much we raised.” He added that the governor’s current focus is on corrections funding. She wants the Legislature to set aside money for both a new men’s prison proposed in Lincoln County and to finish a new women’s prison at Rapid City.

Have a news item or story tip about South Dakota state government and politics? You can reach KELOLAND News reporter Bob Mercer in the Pierre bureau at bmercer@keloland.com or by calling 605-280-7580 or through a direct message on X (formerly Twitter) to @pierremercer or through the US Postal Service at 1810 Camden Court, Pierre, SD, 57501.