PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Employment in South Dakota rose in October compared to a similar period one year ago, while the unemployment rate is lower, according to the Department of Labor and Regulation.

The latest monthly bulletin from the department’s Labor Market Information Center says, “South Dakota’s October 2023 labor force of 484,700 increased compared to the October 2022 level of 475,000. The level of employed increased by 10,400 (2.2%); the level of unemployed decreased by 600 persons (5.7%). The unemployment rate decreased 0.2% to 2.0%.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

South Dakota employment in October was 474,900 while unemployment was 9,900. According to the report, the U.S. unemployment rate in October was 3.9%, up from 3.8% in September and 3.7% in October 2022. The South Dakota unemployment rate in October was 2.0%, up from 1.9% in September but down from 2.2% in October 2022.

SPEAKING OF JOBS: Meanwhile, Governor Kristi Noem in mid-November announced a new round of advertising promoting South Dakota as a place to work. Her latest weekly column identified accountants, law enforcement officers, homebuilders and nurses as the campaign’s new focus.

The Legislature’s Executive Board wanted more information about how the marketing firm was selected for the campaign. Chris Schilken, the governor’s commissioner of economic development, responded with a five-page summary to all 105 legislators and an eight-page letter to the lawmakers on the board.

GETTING READY: The 2024 session of the Legislature opens Tuesday, January 9. The eve before, South Dakota Retailers Association members hold their annual pre-session gathering.

The Monday, January 8, event at the Pierre Ramkota opens at 9:30 a.m. with a membership meeting and a legislative briefing, followed by a conference at 11:30 a.m. and wraps up with a legislative reception and awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Registrations are due December 29.

MINING PERMIT CHANGE: An internal reorganization by Barrick Gold Corporation has led to the recent transfer of the Richmond Hill mine permit.

The South Dakota Minerals and Environment Board approved the permit transfer from LAC Minerals to Homestake Mining Company. Both companies are owned by Barrick.

The change comes because Barrick is merging LAC into Homestake. Barrick acquired LAC in 1994 and Homestake in 2001. Neither site has been actively mined for years and both sites are in reclamation and post-closure activities. The South Dakota Science and Technology Authority currently operates the Homestake underground operation at Lead as a laboratory.

According to a presentation Barrick made to the state board earlier this year, Barrick entered into an option agreement with Dakota Gold Corp. in 2021 to acquire the Homestake and Richmond Hill properties. Dakota Gold may exercise the Homestake option on or before September 7, 2024, while the Richmond Hill option has been extended to March 7, 2026.

Wharf is the only large-scale gold mine now operating in the Black Hills. The state board approved a Wharf expansion earlier this year.

FACES AND PLACES: The governor has made several new appointments to a state board. She named Alan Bakeberg of Harrisburg and Jeff Brusseau of Pierre to the Petroleum Release Compensation Board. They succeed David Kallemeyn of Rapid City and Donald Meyers of Mitchell.

Recent reappointments by the governor include:

Peggy Miller of Volga to the Commission on Human Rights.

Susan Rooks of Oral to the Board of Certified Professional Midwives.

Allen Nagel of Aberdeen, Bruce Hintz of Lead, David Kennedy of Spearfish and Todd Sprang of Hayti to the Snowmobile Council.

Casey Weismantel of Aberdeen to the Fort Sisseton Commission.

Have a news item or story tip about South Dakota state government and politics? You can reach KELOLAND News reporter Bob Mercer in the Pierre bureau at bmercer@keloland.com or by calling 605-280-7580 or through a direct message on X (formerly Twitter) to @pierremercer.