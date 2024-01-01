PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As of Friday afternoon, 42 potential new laws — 26 in the House and 16 in the Senate — had already been pre-filed for the 2024 legislative session that opens January 9.

For the 2023 session, the totals were 241 bills in the House and 210 in the Senate. In the 2022 session, there were 340 in the House bills and 213 in the Senate.

The numbers haven’t changed much from 20 years ago. There were 284 in the House during the 2003 session and 226 in the Senate.

TWO INTO ONE: Among the bills pre-filed for 2024 is a proposal from the state Department of Education that would merge the two boards that deal with ethics of K-12 teachers and administrators.

The Legislature created the Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission in 1969. Its members received at least 14 new formal complaints in 2023, according to the panel’s meeting minutes through November. In 2022, they received 10, according to the panel’s annual report.

The Legislature created the Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission in 1985. Its members received at least 10 new formal complaints in 2023, according to the panel’s meeting minutes through December. In 2022, they received 15, according to the panel’s annual report.

The commissions meet in closed-door executive sessions to consider complaints. They recommend action to the state secretary of education (currently Joe Graves) who decides the punishment. Those decisions can be found here.

They have somewhat different memberships. Six teachers and one parent comprise the teacher’s panel. Five administrators, one school board member and one parent comprise the administrator’s panel.

The proposed merger calls for a seven-member board: three teachers, three administrators and one person who can be a school board member or a parent.

EIGHT INTO TEN: House Republican leader Will Mortenson wants to put two legislators on the state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission. The mayor of Pierre would still be on it, as would the seven members that the governor currently appoints.

Mortenson’s proposal would have the House speaker appoint a member from the House and the Senate president pro tem appoint a senator. They would serve two-year terms.

The bill’s lead sponsor in the Senate is Republican Jim Bolin. Among its 22 other Republican and Democratic co-sponsors are Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree and House Speaker Hugh Bartels.

FACES AND PLACES: The governor has named several new members to state boards and commissions.

Brett Glirbas of Sioux Falls succeeds Mark Koterwski of Sioux Falls on the Independent Living Council.

Jenna Douglas of Harrisburg succeeds Gerald Beninga of Sioux Falls on the Aging Council.

Michelle Black of Sioux Falls succeeds Steve Kolbeck of Brandon on the Workforce Development Council.

The governor also reappointed Toni R. Feist of St. Onge to the Developmental Disabilities Planning Council;

James Lust of Aberdeen to the Building Authority; and

Todd Wilkinson of DeSmet to the Snowmobile Council.

Have a news item or story tip about South Dakota state government and politics? You can reach KELOLAND News reporter Bob Mercer in the Pierre bureau at bmercer@keloland.com or by calling 605-280-7580 or through a direct message on X (formerly Twitter) to @pierremercer or through the US Postal Service at 1810 Camden Court, Pierre, SD, 57501.