PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The permit hearing that starts later this month for one of the carbon-dioxide pipelines that want South Dakota permits will have a scheduled interruption.

The state Public Utilities Commission’s hearing on Navigator Heartland Greenway’s application will start as planned on July 25 at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.

But the center is scheduled for another event July 28-30. So the commission is modifying the schedule.

The hearing now will run July 25-27, then take a break and resume on July 31, continuing through August 5 if necessary. The schedule originally called for the hearing to run no longer than August 3.

The Navigator line would carry CO2 from several ethanol-production plants in southeastern South Dakota to a burial site in Illinois.

The commission also has a permit application pending for the SCS Carbon Transport project. The SCS hearing is set to start September 11.

In related news, an anti-pipeline march is planned for noon Thursday at the South Dakota Capitol. Some state lawmakers and landowners want the governor to call a special legislative session as they look for a way to prevent CO2 pipelines from operating in the state.

TRY, TRY, TRY, TRY AGAIN: Governor Kristi Noem marked Wednesday, July 5, by announcing that her state Department of Tourism has once again applied to the National Park Service for a permit to hold a Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 2024.

The Republican governor received a permit in 2020 and hosted Republican U.S. President Donald Trump there as he ran for re-election. After Democrat Joe Biden was elected president, the National Park Service has denied her three subsequent applications.

RECENT APPOINTMENTS: The governor recently named a variety of people to state boards and commissions.

Kimberly Maher of Lake Norden was reappointed to the American Dairy Association of South Dakota.

Eudine Stevens of Conde succeeds Jacqueline Lopez on the Board of Certified Professional Midwives.

Bradley Moore of Dakota Dunes succeeds Theodore Hustead of Wall on the Board of Economic Development. Donald Ketterling of Yankton was reappointed.

Pamela Fisher of Rapid City succeeds Cherie Knispel on the Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The Family Support Council gets five new members in Jennifer Carda of Tabor, Julie Flowers of Mitchell, Joshua Jones of Rapid City, Melissa Rickett of Tea and Tina Two Crow-Slow Bear of Kyle. They succeed Sarah Carlson, Krista Bau, Patricia Norin, Amber Finnesand and Joanne Hairy Shirt.

Retired Circuit Judge Larry Long, who is also a former state attorney general, succeeds retired Supreme Court Justice Lori Wilbur on the Government Accountability Board.

Brian Brown of Parmalee succeeds Sherry Johnson on the Hagen-Harvey Memorial Scholarship Board.

Mark Roby of Watertown was reappointed to Housing Development Authority board.

Justin Jones of Sioux Falls succeeds Carol Cameron on the Council on Aging.

Verle Valentine of Sioux Falls was reappointed to the Athletic Commission.

Kim Borsch of Sturgis succeeds Monte Loos on the State Library Board.

John Mogen of Sioux Falls was reappointed to the Arts Council.

Inaugural members of the new Board of Physical Therapy are Patti Berg-Poppe of Sioux Falls, Rebeca Schmitz of Sioux Falls, Leonard Suel of Aberdeen, Brad Thuringer of Sioux Falls and Janelle Toman of Pierre.

