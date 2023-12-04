PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With an $18 million payroll-tax cut taking effect for thousands of businesses in South Dakota, the state Reemployment Assistance Council doesn’t plan to bring any new proposals to the 2024 session of the Legislature.

Council members recently received a look at the state reemployment fund’s finances from Pauline Heier, director for the state Division of Reemployment Assistance. Her forecast showed the reemployment trust fund’s balance growing to $217.8 million by the end of the 2023 calendar year. That would be up from $195.6 million on December 31, 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Her crystal ball for 2024 presumes that revenue and benefits will balance each other, with the fund balance finishing at $217 million.

Asked if refunds might be possible, Heier told the council she would have to do research before answering. “Generally, the money that goes into the trust fund can’t be pulled out. It can only be paid out for benefit payments,” she said.

FRESH PERSPECTIVE: The state Athletic Commission is considering a review of its administrative rules next spring. One of its members, Mark Johnston of Sioux Falls, asked during a teleconference meeting last week about getting together in person for an extended review session.

Executive director Jennifer Stalley said she would develop some dates for the panel to consider. Four members live in Sioux Falls, while the fifth, Mike Kilmer, is public information officer for Buffalo Chip Campground outside Sturgis.

The commission regulates boxing, kickboxing and mixed-martial arts competitions and sparring competitions. “We haven’t updated most of our rules since we passed them,” Stalley said. The Legislature established the commission in 2013.

Johnston, a state senator at the time, sponsored the legislation. Governor Dennis Daugaard opposed its passage. Johnston resigned from the Senate later that year. The state Department of Labor and Regulation brought legislation in 2014 that revised and expanded the commission’s authority.

SOLID NUMBERS: Eide Bailly is wrapping up the final version of its fiscal 2023 audit for South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Brian Stavenger had high praise for SDPB’s chief financial officer, Laura Peterson, when he met last week with the state Educational Telecommunications Board to review the draft.

Peterson joined the SDPB staff in November 2022. She previously was controller at Vance Thompson Vision. and before that she was in various accounting positions at other organizations.

“Laura’s involvement from our perspective has been incredible,” Stavenger said in response to a question from the board’s chair, Kay Jorgensen of Spearfish. Eide Bailly is in the third year of a four-year contract for the audit work. Stavenger said the firm’s interaction with SDPB became considerably better after Peterson’s arrival.

“There was just a lot of unknown. Laura has completely changed that, from our perspective,” Stavenger told the board. “It has been a significant improvement in fiscal 2023.” Jorgensen agreed: “We see that as well.”\

COMING UP: South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry president David Owen will be delivering his annual legislative previews in four communities during the coming weeks.

Thursday, December 7, 1 p.m. CT, Sioux Falls, Avera Health, 3900 Avera Drive, 1st floor boardroom.

Wednesday, December 13, 8 a.m. CT, Brookings, Daktronics, 201 Daktronics Drive.

Tuesday, December 19, 4 p.m. MT, Rapid City, David Lust Accelerator Building, 18 E. Main Street.

Thursday, December 28, 8 a.m. CT, Brandon, Chamber Office, 3806 S. Splitrock Boulevard.

There is no charge for the events.

FACES AND PLACES: The state Department of Labor and Regulation is losing one of its top hands. Amber Mulder, director for the Division of Labor and Management, has accepted a position with the Sioux Falls city government as a senior attorney for human relations that starts December 18.

Have a news item or story tip about South Dakota state government and politics? You can reach KELOLAND News reporter Bob Mercer in the Pierre bureau at bmercer@keloland.com or by calling 605-280-7580 or through a direct message on X (formerly Twitter) to @pierremercer.