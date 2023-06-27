PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Revenue honors an employee as its outstanding innovator each year. Winner of the 2022-2023 award is Owen Anderson.

Anderson was nominated by a co-worker, Jodi Cline. He was recognized for “spearheading a project that expedited the compilation of thousands of alcohol supplier reports, resulting in a substantial increase in productivity within his division,” according to department spokeswoman Kendra Baucom.

Anderson was one of 10 employees the department recognized for their contributions. Others were Alaina Niehoff, Megan Bordewyk, Vince Reilly, Leann Timm, Debbie Gordon, Aric Frost, Bobi Adams, Mekell Rockwell and Lisa Stoltenberg.

OVERSEAS REPORTING: Selected as a 2023 Pulitzer Center Reporting Fellow is Jacob Boyko, a recent graduate from the School of Communication and Journalism at South Dakota State University. A former news editor at The Collegian, the campus newspaper, he plans to spend the fellowship reporting on threats to human beings’ health from water pollution in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Jordan Rusche, a former Collegian editor-in-chief while at SDSU and now with South Dakota Public Radio, was a 2022 Pulitzer Center Reporting Fellow.

BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS APPOINTMENTS: The governor recently chose Ralph Schmidt of Big Stone City to succeed Jon Kirby of Sioux Falls and Scott Lockwood of Rapid City to succeed Gary Doering of Cavour on the state Railroad Board. She also reappointed Greg Carmon of Brandon to the board.

The governor reappointed Richard Westra of Aberdeen and named Kevin Tetzlaff of Brookings to succeed Doug Balvin of Huron on the state Banking Commission.

She also reappointed Tetzlaff to the state Board of Economic Development and chose Craig Christianson of Rapid City to succeed Patrick Burchill on the board.

Laurie Gill of Pierre succeeds Sandra Zinter of Pierre on the state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission.

Chris Frick of Yankton succeeds Bruce Cull of Yankton and Austin Simons of Mobridge succeeds Benj Stoick of Mobridge on the state Transportation Commission.

Michael Williams of Mina succeeds Brooke Bohnenkamp of Pierre on the state Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council, while Amy Tiam of Mount Vernon succeeds Carl Carlson of Sioux Falls on the state Workforce Development Council.

Leo Holzbauer of Delmont was reappointed to the state Water Management Board.

FUTURE LEADERS: Nine South Dakota high school students nominated by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds are headed to U.S. service academies.

Kasey Broers of Pierre, Lake Kistner of North Sioux City and Jason Lenning of Harrisburg have been accepted by the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, has accepted Ethan Fergel of Aberdeen and Easton Zueger of Sioux Falls.

Accepted by the U.S. Air Force Academy, near Colorado Springs, Colorado, are Dustin Hermansen of Aberdeen, Trason Oehme of Brandon, Anders Enga of Mitchell and Jayda McNabb of Rapid City.

NEW COMMITTEE FORMED: Brian Bengs of Aberdeen, who received 91,007 votes as the Democrat challenger to 242,316 for Republican incumbent John Thune in the U.S. Senate election last year, is venturing into another South Dakota political arena.

Bengs has filed organizational paperwork for a ballot-question committee known as Vox Populi: Our Choice. Its purpose: “Protect approved initiated measures from amendment or repeal by the state Legislature.”

Bengs recently submitted a proposed constitutional amendment. It says, “A measure approved by the electors may not be repealed or amended by the Legislature for seven years from the enacted date of the measure.”

South Dakota voters in 2016 approved Initiated Measure 22, known as the “South Dakota Government Accountability and Anti-Corruption Act,” 52-48%. Among its provisions were the creation of public financing for candidates and establishing a statewide ethics commission.

Some Republican lawmakers took the measure to court, and Circuit Judge Mark Barnett that December declared it unconstitutional. The Legislature in 2017 repealed it and then passed a variety of new laws.

The attorney general at the time was Marty Jackley, whose office defended it. Barnett later retired, and Jackley ran for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018, losing to Kristi Noem. Jackley won the attorney general office again last November and chose Barnett as his chief deputy.

Have a news item or tip? Contact KELOLAND Capitol Bureau reporter Bob Mercer at 605-280-7580 or via email at bmercer@keloland.com.