PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has publicly censured attorney Gina Ruggieri for mishandling her trust account.

The action came in response to an October 17, 2023, complaint to the Supreme Court about Ruggieri from the Disciplinary Board of the State Bar of South Dakota. The seven-member board investigates complaints filed against attorneys.

The public censure, signed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, requires that Ruggieri provide the Disciplinary Board with verification that her trust account for her solo practice has been closed and that any client funds remaining have been transferred to the trust account of lawyer J. Scott James, with whom she is now a partner at Southern Hills Law.

The order also requires Ruggieri comply with state law that says all attorneys must “maintain complete records” of clients’ funds, securities and property in each attorney’s possession for five years after distribution.

She also must receive Scott James’ approval of her annual trust account certifications before filing them.

The court further ordered that Ruggieri reimburse the State Bar $3,036.34 for its expenses investigating and prosecuting the matter.

The Supreme Court has authority to disbar any attorney, or suspend the attorney’s license for up to three years, or issue a public censure.

WHAT SHE DIDN’T DO: According to the formal complaint filed against her to the Supreme Court, Ruggieri acknowledged during a June 20, 2023, State Bar disciplinary hearing that she did not have adequate and complete trust account records as required by state law.

The complaint said that a review of her records verified that Ruggieri did not maintain a complete record of original or duplicate deposit slips identifying the date and source of all trust funds received and the client or matter for which the funds were received.

The investigation determined that she did not keep a separate trust account journal detailing receipts and disbursements and did not keep separate records for each client or matter. Consequently, she wasn’t able to reconcile her trust-account bank statement with the receipts and disbursements journal, according to the complaint.

The complaint said that she was able, with assistance from counsel, to re-construct and develop a receipts and disbursements journal that verified no client funds were misappropriated.

“Upon full review of Ruggieri’s trust fund account,” the complaint stated, “there is no indication that any client funds were misappropriated, and the trust account held funds due to Ruggieri for work completed for clients. By retaining earned fees in her trust account, Ruggieri commingled her personal funds with client trust funds.”

The complaint noted that Ruggieri closed her practice in Sisseton after the June hearing and relocated to Custer. There, she joined Southern Hills Law, where she currently is employed by Scott James and under his supervision.

The complaint added that Ruggieri does not maintain her own client trust account there and James maintains the client trust account.

HELP WANTED: Circuit Judge Jane Pfeifle and Circuit Judge Craig Pfeifle plan to retire later this year. They are stepping down from South Dakota’s Seventh Circuit, which covers Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.

The state Judicial Qualifications Commission is accepting applications from lawyers interested in filling the vacancies. The form, available on the Unified Judicial System website, is 13 pages. The deadline is 5 p.m. CT on February 9.

By rule, the commission must send names of two or more qualified persons to the governor for each slot, along with the commission’s investigation reports on the nominees. In each instance, the governor can choose one of the names or ask the commission to nominate other finalists.

Then-Governor Dennis Daugaard appointed Craig Pfeifle in 2011 and Jane Wipf Pfeifle in 2015. They previously were attorneys at the Rapid City law firm Lynn, Jackson, Shultz & Lebrun.

Craig Pfeifle currently is presiding judge for the Seventh Circuit. Jane Wipf Pfeifle succeeded Janine Kern, who had been a circuit judge before her 2014 appointment to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

FACES & PLACES: The governor has made several new appointments to state boards and commissions.

Candy B. Klingensmith of Sioux Falls to the Workforce Development Council, succeeding Caleb Arceneaux of Rapid City.

Duane F. Schneider of Sisseton to the State Conservation Commission, succeeding Michael Konechne of White Lake.

Jon K. Lauck of Sioux Falls to the State Historical Society Board of Trustees, succeeding Bradley Tennant of Aberdeen.

Nathan D. Lukkes of Pierre to the Western Interstate Council on Higher Education, succeeding Brian Maher, formerly of Pierre.

She also made a variety of reappointments.

Jon A. Sommervold of Sioux Falls to the Behavioral Health Council.

Jan R. Steele of Watertown to the Pardons and Paroles Board.

James V. Gravett of Sioux Falls to the Council for the Interstate Commission for Juveniles.

David Bruce Cull of Yankton to the Game, Fish and Parks Commission.

Tom Graham of Sioux Falls to the Building Authority..

Tona Rozum of Mitchell to the Lottery Commission.

Have a news item or story tip about South Dakota state government and politics? You can reach KELOLAND News reporter Bob Mercer in the Pierre bureau at bmercer@keloland.com or by calling 605-280-7580 or through a direct message on X (formerly Twitter) to @pierremercer or through the US Postal Service at 1810 Camden Court, Pierre, SD, 57501.