PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Serious underground problems that for decades have been getting worse at the small manmade lake next to the South Dakota Capitol where the state’s veterans memorials are located might finally start to be addressed.

The Legislature is considering a $3.5 million plan from the Noem administration for Capitol Lake. Most of the funding would come from federal COVID-19 relief aid South Dakota got from Congress.

The state House of Representatives last week approved legislation that calls for the state Bureau of Administration to receive $3 million of federal spending authority to develop a master plan.

The money also would go for plugging the existing well, known as the Flaming Fountain, that helps supplement Capitol Creek with water from an aquifer, and paying for other activities to improve the lake’s water quality, such as dredging the creek and the lake, redesigning the existing memorials area, and pumping water from the Missouri River five blocks uphill to the lake.

“This project will disrupt the area for an extended period but provides an opportunity to improve the Capitol Complex for years to come,” says a one-page summary presented to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations.

The appropriators voted 13-4 on February 16 to endorse the plan. The next afternoon, the House approved it 59-7 and sent HB 1013 to the Senate for further action.

This latest effort follows somewhat-less ambitious legislation passed in 2019 that focused on the Flaming Fountain and the memorials.

The bill that year, sponsored by then-Representative Tim Rounds, R-Pierre, and then-Senator Jeff Monroe, R-Pierre, started at $50,000 from state government’s general fund for a study but somehow morphed into $200,000 of “other fund expenditure authority from donations or other external sources.”

That outside money never came together in the three years since then, however, and a firm was never contracted for the study. Governor Kristi Noem instead had the bureau receive analysis from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City.

The bureau currently has a retaining-wall replacement project under way at Capitol Lake, with Anderson Contractors of Fort Pierre receiving the $949,500 contract. The bureau previously contracted with Ciavarella Design of Mitchell for architectural and engineering services on the project.

The half-hour presentation and discussion of the new project in the appropriations committee laid out some of the latest plan.

Commissioner Scott Bollinger said the dredging would start blocks north of Capitol Lake where Capitol Creek crosses Fourth Street at the city’s north edge and continue down through Hilger’s Gulch to the lake. He said there was a dredging project some 30 years ago.

The Missouri River water could be used for irrigation on the grounds of the Capitol and other state buildings, he said, reducing state government’s demand for municipal water for that purpose.

There no longer is a flame at the Flaming Fountain, and the well that provides aquifer water at the Flaming Fountain site would have to be capped, according to Bollinger, if the federal money was to be used for that part. He estimated the cost otherwise would be “three-quarters to a million dollars” from the state’s general fund. He acknowledged that the river water would need to be shut off in late fall every year.

Jeanne Goodman, deputy secretary for the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said state government has a water right to take Missouri River water. She previously served as the top administrator for the water-rights program.

“We can use that water,” Goodman said. “It is our authority. It us our water to appropriate.” She estimated there would be very little water from the lake returning down the creek to the river.

“What about the flame?” Representative Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, asked. He chairs the House half of the appropriations panel. Bollinger said that closing the well would cut off the natural flow of natural gas and that would negate the possibility of any flame from the well.

Bollinger said piping natural gas to the site would cost $50,000 to $75,000 annually to keep the flame lit 24/7 year-round.

“Is it a consideration? Absolutely,” Bollinger said. He added that local groups will be asked to comment on planning for the re-design of the Capitol Lake grounds, including where various memorials should be.

The creek through Hilger’s Gulch could change too, according to Bollinger. He said the state Department of Transportation is interested in piping stormwater to the creek in the gulch from the planned reconstruction of Euclid Avenue / SD83-US14.

Bollinger said that the rushes and reeds along the creek through the gulch have doubled in the six years he’s been commissioner. He said several retention ponds could be added in the gulch and the creek would be dredged deeper.

The last time the creek was dredged produced enough silt to build the two soccer fields at the Fourth Street end of the gulch, according to Bollinger.

The lawmakers disagreed on whether the project should go forward as planned.

“I view this as a necessity,” said Senator Brock Greenfield, R-Clark. He said the flame’s future could be decided later.

Representative John Mills, R-Volga, took the ‘no’ side. He recalled visiting the Capitol as a boy. That memory has passed, said the 67-year-old Mills, “but that Flaming Fountain just stuck with me.” He doesn’t favor piping natural gas to the site and said it was “a not fully thought-out plan.”

Representative Liz May, R-Kyle, sided with Mills. “The flame is an important component of that lake,” she said.

Answered Greenfield, “The flame flamed out a while back. It hasn’t been an attraction for a while.”