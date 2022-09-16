PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two women and one man battling this fall for election as South Dakota’s next governor all have campaign stores on their websites.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem features what she calls her “Freedom Shop.” Democrat challenger Jamie Smith has an online store on his site as well. The Libertarian candidate, Tracey Quint is selling some merchandise from her site, too.

All three offer apparel and other goods bearing their official logos. Noem and Smith also sell yard signs, bumper stickers and campaign buttons.

The Noem store runs through WinRed, a Republican for-profit organization. Bright Blue Ink, an all-union shop in Austin, Texas, administers the Smith store. The Quint store runs through Spring.

Alex Matson is an aide to Smith, the House Democrats’ leader. Matson said Smith’s campaign reports any money received for purchases as sales revenue, rather than campaign donations.

Selling promotional items helps Smith’s campaign extend its reach, according to Matson.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the ability to deliver merchandise to every county ourselves, so these sales allow us to ship merchandise to anyone who wants it, regardless of where they live in the state,” Matson said.

The governor’s campaign spokesman, Ian Fury, didn’t respond to several emailed requests from KELOLAND News. Quint also didn’t respond to emails.