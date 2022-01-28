PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the deadline in South Dakota for the annual campaign-financial reports from statewide elected officials, legislators and candidates for those offices.

KELOLAND News is watching one 2022 contest in particular: South Dakota’s race for governor.

So far, much of the focus has been on the Republican primary election set for June 7.

Governor Kristi Noem is seeking the Republican nomination for a second time. Her one announced challenger on the Republican side is state Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls.

Neither campaign had submitted its latest report to the South Dakota secretary of state as of Thursday night, according to the office’s website.

In 2021, the Noem campaign filed two minutes before the 5 p.m. deadline. That report showed a year-end balance of $1,387,877.75.

Haugaard, a former speaker of the House, filed his year-end report for his 2020 legislative campaign’s committee three days before the deadline. He showed a year-end balance of $6,397.83.

Haugaard filed the statement of organization for his gubernatorial campaign on November 12, 2021. Noem has been aggressively raising money both inside and outside South Dakota for her re-election.

The deadline for all reports is 5 p.m. today. Absentee voting for the primaries begins April 22.

Then-state Senator Billie Sutton was the Democrat candidate in the 2018 election for governor. He hasn’t yet filed a report for the past year, either. His 2020 year-end report showed a balance of $43,465.15, with $1,440 in contributions.

Noem’s campaign, by contrast, reported $966,792.54 in contributions during 2020.

Noem defeated Sutton 51% to 48%. South Dakota voters have elected only Republicans as their governors since the 1978 election.

So far, one Democrat plans a 2022 run. Barry Hulse of Vermillion filed his statement of organization on January 24, 2022. He hasn’t made a formal announcement of his candidacy and hasn’t filed a year-end finance report for 2021.

South Dakota’s former governor, Dennis Daugaard, has already submitted his latest report. It showed a year-end balance of $313,865.57.

South Dakota law allows candidates and office holders to continue operating their campaign accounts indefinitely, within some loose limits. Daugaard won re-election as governor in 2014 and left the office when his second term expired in January 2019.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, who served as governor from January 2003 through January 2011, continues to operate a gubernatorial account. He hasn’t yet filed for the past year. His previous report showed a balance of $90,189.35.

