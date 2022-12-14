PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several more South Dakota businesses will benefit from state government incentives.
The state Board of Economic Development on Wednesday approved:
A $1,085,630 reinvestment payment grant to Manitou Equipment for expansion at the company’s Madison and Yankton plants.
A $1,085,088 low-interest loan to Roto Mold of Tea for construction and equipment.
A $362,500 local infrastructure improvement grant to Mitchell Area Development Corporation to help extend water and sewer utilities along 15th Avenue.
A South Dakota Works loan of $31,000 to Brian Miller at BJ’s Foods in Kennebec for improvements including additional warehouse storage.