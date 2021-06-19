Bush’s Landing reopens on Lake Oahe

ONIDA, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s most popular spots to launch a fishing boat on the upper Missouri River is open again.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Department announced Friday that a $535,000 renovation is complete at Bush’s Landing on Lake Oahe.

The department also said the high-water ramp at Little Bend on Oahe is out of service. Instead, three low-water lanes are open.

Sutton Bay on Oahe has also transitioned, with a dock at the primary ramp and the low-water ramp usable. The lakeside use area was closed for five days to make the switch.

