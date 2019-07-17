Britton rail terminal might sell soybeans to AGP’s new plant

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The company that runs on the South Dakota-owned rail line through Britton plans to deliver 25 train cars of soybeans per week to the new AGP processing plant opening in Aberdeen.

Dakota Missouri Valley Western Railroad needs to invest about $1.9 million in the project, Mark Trottier told the South Dakota Railroad Board Wednesday. He oversees marketing for DMVW.

Trottier said the $1.9 million project would take 100 trucks off the 60 miles of highway between Britton Grain Terminal and AGP each week. Wheaton Dumont owns the terminal.

He described it as “a great opportunity” for farmers. “We’re still putting pieces of the puzzle together.”

State Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist asked when DMVW would return to the board to seek financing. Replied Trottier, “A couple of months, probably.” He added, “We want this to go, day one.”

The $1.9 million reflects approximately $1.8 million for heavier-gauge rail and other materials and purchasing land for right of way. Dirt work could begin this fall so deliveries could start next year.

Trottier said the improvements would open the potential for trains to connect with the Canadian Pacific track at Hankinson, North Dakota. He said there’s also the potential for AGP to take 50 cars of soybeans per week.

State board member Greg Carmon of Brandon said he was one of several people who recently high-railed the line. Carmon praised DMVW for what was seen. “They put a tremendous amount of love and care in their track,” he said.