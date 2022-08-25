PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six structures will come down and six others will be rebuilt in South Dakota’s latest round of bridge projects.

The state Transportation Commission approved the recommended lists Thursday.

Slated for removal under the federal program are two in the Springfield and Tyndall areas of Bon Homme County, two that cross Turtle Creek and Wolf Creek in Hand County, one near Salem over the West Fork of the Vermillion River in McCook County, and one on Brehm Road southeast of Sturgis in Meade County.

Chosen from a long list of 93 projects seeking federal rehabilitation or replacement grants were:

In Butte County, a bridge northeast of Newell on Old Hwy 212.

In Hill City, the Town Street municipal bridge over an abandoned rail line.

In Mellette County, the Pine Creek Road bridge southwest of White River over Pine Creek.

In Spink County, a bridge over Snake Creek northwest of Northville.

In Turner County, two bridges. One is northwest of Viborg across Turkey Ridge Creek. The second is northeast of Parker over the East Fork of the Vermillion River.

The commission also awarded 44 preliminary engineering grants from the state Bridge Improvement Grant program. (Hill City was approved for a federal grant instead.)