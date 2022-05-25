SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley High School can soon start offering introductory courses toward certificates in construction management and residential construction from Southeast Technical College in nearby Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Board of Technical Education gave the green light Wednesday.

Benjamin Valdez is vice president of academic affairs at Southeast Tech. He said Brandon Valley High School has an expansion project under way to increase its physical capacity. The school district also plans to start a technical education program at nearby Valley Springs.

Brandon Valley students and their families would be responsible for paying for dual-credit courses from Southeast Tech, according to Valdez. He said industry partners could provide financial assistance for those who can’t afford it. A dual-credit course currently costs the student $48.33 per credit hour.

The plan submitted to the state board says the long-term goal is to have students at Brandon Valley High School complete as much as 50% of the degree program while still enrolled in high school and provide them with a successful transition from high school to the college environment.

“They’re sorely needed in the workforce,” said Dana Dykhouse of Sioux Falls. He is the state board’s president.

“I think it’s a great move,” said Terry Sabers of Mitchell, the state board’s secretary.

Southeast Tech currently has additional locations for construction management courses at the Sioux Falls school district’s Career and Technical Education Academy and at Harrisburg High School. The state board approved those locations on December 8, 2021.