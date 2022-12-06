PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A public hearing on the North Bend Wind project proposed for Hughes and Hyde Counties might be unnecessary.

Michael Bollweg and Judi Bollweg along with their businesses Bollweg Family LLLP and Tumbleweed Lodge have withdrawn as the only intervenors.

Their withdrawal was filed with the state Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday morning.

Brett Koenecke, a Pierre attorney representing North Bend, told the commission the settlement agreement with the Bollwegs was reached Monday night.

Koenecke said the commission’s staff prompted the parties to settle and also has offered to settle with the applicant.

“I don’t see roadblocks in the future on that,” Koenecke said. He expects a settlement agreement with the staff to be filed soon. But, he added, “I don’t want to give up next week’s hearing dates yet.”

The commission’s evidentiary hearing is set for December 13-14.

“I think this is coming to a settled conclusion. That’s my take on it,” Koenecke said.

Commission chair Chris Nelson agreed that the hearing dates should remain in place. Koenecke said his goal is to have the paperwork done this week. “I don’t want to pressure anybody else on that, but I’m hopeful,” Koenecke said.

James Malters, the Worthington, Minnesota, attorney representing the Bollwegs, told the commission they wouldn’t have any more to say about the matter at this point.

Amanda Reiss, a commission staff attorney, said proposed conditions were sent to North Bend and those would likely alleviate the staff’s concerns. She said the two days set for the hearing wouldn’t be needed and the matter could be handled after a commission meeting.