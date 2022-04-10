PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Toxicology tests after a deadly wreck two years ago in Hyde County didn’t find alcohol in the victim, pedestrian Joe Boever, or in the driver, state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

That’s according to separate reports recently released as part of the official investigation file on the September 12, 2020, crash.

As for drugs, tests on Ravnsborg the next day found none in his bloodstream.

An autopsy of Boever by the Ramsey County, Minnesota, medical examiner on September 14, 2020, determined that Boever was “overmedicating” with lorazepam, a prescription anti-depressant, but wasn’t at a fatal level.

The private car Ravnsborg was driving west toward Pierre struck and killed Boever, who was walking at the edge of the eastbound shoulder along US 14 at the west edge of Highmore. Ravnsborg told 911 that night he didn’t know what he hit. Ravnsborg drove the Hyde County sheriff’s personal car back to Pierre. Ravnsborg found Boever’s body the next morning when he returned the car.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol determined Ravnsborg’s car was fully on the 10-foot shoulder when it hit Boever.

Speculation by anonymous commentators in defense of Ravnsborg that Boever was drunk or suicidal has swirled for months on at least one social media site.

The most common side effects for lorazepam include dizziness, drowsiness, weakness, slurred speech, lack of balance or coordination, memory problems and feeling unsteady.

The South Dakota House of Representatives meets Tuesday under special rules to decide whether to impeach Ravnsborg related to that Saturday night. The Hyde County deputy state’s attorney charged him with three second-class misdemeanors and he had his defense attorney plead no-contest to two. He never appeared in court on the charges.

The House Select Committee on Investigation recently voted 6-2 against recommending impeachment. The panel members issued a 20-page majority report and a one-page minority report. Ravnsborg was invited several times to appear before the committee but never responded.

According to the South Dakota Constitution, impeachment requires yes votes from at least 36 of the 70 representatives. If Ravnsborg is impeached, he would be immediately suspended. The Senate would then be responsible for a trial, with a conviction requiring yes votes from at least 24 of the 35 senators.

A conviction would remove Ravnsborg from his current office and “disqualification to hold any office of trust or profit under the state.” In the event that less than 24 senators vote to convict, Ravnsborg could return to the office.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, chaired the investigation panel. Gosch told KELOLAND News on Sunday that the state constitution doesn’t say either way whether an impeached official continues to receive pay during a suspension. “We will have to dig further into that if the time comes,” he said.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said Sunday that the Senate trial could “potentially” be June 9-10. “But nothing firm until we know what the House does,” he said. Schoenbeck is Senate president pro tem, the top member of the chamber.

“If it is sent to us, it is likely the Senate would reconvene on April 26 and establish a process,” Schoenbeck said. “Pennington County (State’s Attorney) Mark Vargo has agreed to present, if it is sent to us. The attorney general would have the opportunity to respond to any articles (of impeachment).”

The Senate could potentially let Ravnsborg remain suspended until his current term ends in early 2023. Schoenbeck, an attorney, doesn’t see that happening if the House votes for impeachment. “I believe we would have a duty to hold a trial, and we would,” Schoenbeck said.

Ravnsborg, a Republican, hasn’t officially announced whether he will seek re-election this year. Other than primary elections for the offices of governor and Congress, South Dakota’s Republican and Democrat parties use their statewide conventions to nominate candidates for statewide constitutional offices such as attorney general.

Republican delegates chose Ravnsborg at their 2018 state convention over two other candidates. He defeated Democrat Randy Seiler in the November general election 178,841 to 145,319.

Ravnsborg’s 2020 annual campaign report showed contributions of $3,300 and expenses of $5,092.25. His 2021 report filed on January 28, 2022, showed contributions of $1,025 and expenses of $14,998.75, including $5,225 for event expenses.

Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, has repeatedly urged Ravnsborg to resign and continues to push for his impeachment. Noem recently endorsed former state Attorney General Marty Jackley for the office. Noem defeated Jackley four years ago in the Republican primary election.