PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Reimbursements sought by the South Dakota Department of Tourism for an end-of-year gathering and 10 hotel rooms are under scrutiny.

The state Board of Finance on Tuesday deferred decisions on the department’s requests. South Dakota law spells out conditions that must be met for reimbursement.

Jenna Latham from the Office of State Auditor said the November 8 get-together for Welcome Center employees and guests didn’t appear to meet those conditions. She represented State Auditor Rich Sattgast at the meeting.

“The auditor’s office feels like this is a slippery slope if we approve this,” Latham told other board members about the party at Drifter’s Bar & Grille, a popular spot in Fort Pierre. “It’s not work-related business. It’s just a year-end gathering.”

The board voted to ask the Department of Tourism for more information.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Charles McGuigan, representing the state Office of Attorney General, suggested that the board should also request more information about the department’s request for reimbursement for 10 rooms at the neighboring My Place Hotel in Fort Pierre.

“This seems to be the same function that we deferred action on previously,” McGuigan said.

The state auditor is an independently elected office of state government. It is one of seven statewide elected offices identified in the South Dakota Constitution, along with governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer and commissioner of school and public lands.

The Office of State Auditor website currently notes, “The independence of the office is guaranteed by the constitution and is subsequently answerable to the South Dakota electorate.”

The website adds, “The State Auditor serves as the taxpayers’ watchdog. It is the State Auditor who scrutinizes the manner in which state tax dollars are being spent. Simply stated, the Office of State Auditor is constitutionally the office of ‘checks and balances’ of state government.”

The department sought reimbursements of $1,018 for the event and $1,014 for the hotel rooms. No one from the department participated in the meeting.

Contacted afterward for copies of the department’s requests, Sattgast said they were not officially on file with his office yet and were still under the control of the Board of Finance. The Office of Governor chairs the eight-member board, with the Office of Secretary of State serving as secretary.

KELOLAND News has reached out to state Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen regarding the deferrals. We’ll report his comments when he responds.