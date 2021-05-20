Board to shift money for more charging stations in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment plans to shift more money into subsidies for more charging stations to serve electric-powered vehicles.

The change would come by adjusting amounts within South Dakota’s $8,125,000 share of the Volkswagen emissions settlement.

The settlement’s trust administrator now has final approval.

The state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources so far has spent $406,245 from the settlement fund to help utility providers install electric-vehicle charging stations.

The change would raise the allotment for charging stations to at least $812,500 and up to $1,218,750. The net result is the department could spend another $406,255 to $812,505 on chargers.

There were more applications for charging stations than money available in the most recent round. “I’d like to see it used there if there is interest.” chairman Rex Hagg of Rapid City said.

The board also plans a combined funding category for trucks and a combined funding category for buses.

The set of proposals led to 47 comments. DANR official Barb Regynski said most of the comments supported more money for charging stations.

So far $2,857,908 has been obligated for trucks, buses, charging stations and administrative costs.

“By 2026 we have to have 80% obligated,” Regynski said. There could be further revisions in the years ahead. “I kind of see the charging stations getting done in a quicker time frame,” she said.