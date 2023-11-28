PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state panel has taken action regarding two licensed professional engineers.

The South Dakota Board of Technical Professions held a contested case hearing on Tuesday regarding Conrad Moulton of Denver, Colorado. He was last licensed as working for Radical Engineering of Pipestone, Minnesota.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The board decided to revoke Moulton’s personal license and his business license, after spending about 15 minutes in a closed session after the hearing to privately discuss the matter.

Moulton didn’t participate in the teleconference and wasn’t represented.

Moulton’s engineer licenses were previously revoked by the Colorado and Ohio licensing boards. Moulton allegedly didn’t notify the South Dakota board of those events, as required by the board’s rules of professional conduct.

He also allegedly didn’t submit a log of professional development hours (PDH) when he submitted an application for renewal of his South Dakota license in 2021, as required by the board’s rules.

The only witness to testify against Moulton on Tuesday was Sherrie Dyer, executive director for the South Dakota board. She said Moulton had been licensed in South Dakota since December 2011 and his South Dakota license lapsed on December 31, 2021.

On September 19, 2022, the South Dakota board office received from Moulton for the first time various certificates attesting to his professional development hours, according to Dyer, and on June 12, 2023, he submitted the certificates again. On June 14, 2023, the South Dakota board office received from Moulton for the first time his log of professional development hours, she said.

Dyer acknowledged that the log appeared to show the 30 hours required for renewal of the South Dakota license. However, she noted, “Mister Moulton has not reported any discipline to the (South Dakota) board office at any time.”

Jerry McCabe, the board’s attorney, said revocation of Moulton’s South Dakota licenses was appropriate because his licenses had been revoked in Colorado and Ohio and he hadn’t submitted his PDH log when he applied for renewal of the South Dakota license.

“He had ample opportunities to report that discipline,” McCabe said.

State law says proof of injury is not necessary for the board to take action. Another state law lists the possible disciplinary actions that the board can take, including revocation.

Business records on file with the South Dakota Secretary of State office show that Radical Engineering was a Colorado firm with a branch office, first in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, in 2019, and then in Pipestone, Minnesota, in 2020. Moulton was listed as owner.

The board also reached a settlement agreement with Michael Bruckner of Omaha on Tuesday.

A complaint had been filed against Bruckner in 2020 alleging various deficiencies in Bruckner’s work on a project for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The settlement agreement calls for a cautionary letter to be placed in Bruckner’s file and the complaint dismissed.

The settlement specifically states that it “makes no finding or determination of unprofessional conduct” by Bruckner and that no discipline is imposed on him. It further states that Bruckner “makes no admission of fault” in agreeing to the settlement but agreed to it to “avoid further proceedings.” The settlement says the cautionary letter and the report shall not be publicly issued.

“The committee felt this was an appropriate resolution of the matter,” board attorney McCabe said.