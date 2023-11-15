This story will be updated.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls masseuse faces possible discipline for allegedly allowing an unlicensed individual to perform massage therapy at her place of business.

HaiLing Zhang (HAY-ling zang) is accused of engaging in unprofessional conduct and violating the ban against owning, operating or managing a business that knowingly employs or contracts with an unlicensed person to offer or provide massage therapy.

The state Board of Massage Therapy considered the matter on Wednesday and listened to more than four hours of testimony, including an interpreter speaking Mandarin, and lawyers’ arguments. Board president Fallon Helm of Aberdeen said she and the two other members will wait to make a decision until after they can spend time reviewing the transcript.

“We’ll go through that, especially with all the technology and concerns, challenges, we’ve had here today, and in and out of the session breaks. If anybody else has any feedback, once we get those we can also collaborate and get a little bit more counsel as far as making sure we are within our due diligence and make sure we present it as best as possible not only for the board but also for the public, which is my primary concern,” Helm said.

According to the formal complaint, the board received notification of a claim of misconduct on August 3, 2022. HaiLing Zhang was contacted on August 12, 2022, about the allegations. An investigator for the board then met with her and she reportedly agreed that she would no longer allow the unlicensed individual to perform massage therapy at her place of business.

The board however later learned that she was continuing to allow the same unlicensed individual to perform massage therapy at her business. The board then suspended her license at its September 19, 2023, meeting.

Her attorney in the matter is Robert Christenson of Sioux Falls. According to the official complaint file, the board’s executive secretary, Melissa Miller, emailed Christenson on January 24, 2023, because a certified letter to HaiLing Zhang had been returned undelivered and she hadn’t responded to an email.

An excerpt from Miller’s email to her attorney says, “The complainant has witnessed Hongjie Yu at Go Spa doing a massage and she has contacted us stating that she is concerned that Zhang still has this unlicensed person practicing massage therapy in the area behind a floor-to-ceiling curtain in Go Spa. This is a great concern to the Massage Therapy Board as her license is suspended subject to a formal hearing on this matter.”

Her attorney responded by email, “I will get the letter to her.”

Another email, from Christenson to Miller, is also in the complaint file. In the email, sent August 25, 2023, Christenson said his understanding was that HaiLing Zhang intended to apply for renewal of her license.

He further stated, “I understand the issue before the Board. I am also aware that the person’s testimony who filed the complaint against HaiLing was discredited and the witnesses’ testimony was determined to be untruthful.”

Christenson claimed that she wasn’t to blame. “It appears to me the person you should continue to focus on Hongjie Yu. His acts have placed Hailing in a tight spot with the Board — that is Certain.”

He went on, “HaiLing’s state of mind was that Hongjie was a licensed massage therapist and had the license to prove it (from China). She was mistaken in believing that Hongjie’s license would automatically transfer to South Dakota.”

Later in the email, Christenson wrote, “Hailing did not engage in any conduct which would endanger any client or person. If she did not comply with all the rules it was because of ignorance and honest mistake.”

On September 8, 2023, Christenson provided an affidavit to the board from Yang Yu, who described Hongjie Yu as a childhood friend and identified him as HaiLing Zhang’s boyfriend. Yang Yu stated that Hongjie Yu performed massage on the shoulder and neck of Yang Yu “on at least two occasions” but didn’t charge for it.

Christenson also provided the board with an affidavit from Hongjie Yu, in which he said he provided the treatments to Yang Yu “as a friend,” didn’t charge for them and never represented that he was working on behalf of HaiLing Zhang.

On October 5, 2023, the special prosecutor in the case, Tamara Lee, served a subpoena for “All invoices and billing statements from the years 2021, 2022, and 2023 for services provided by Hongjie Yu to individuals and/or customers at Go Spa.”

On October 18, 2023, Christenson served a subpoena on the board to produce all documents, notes and records in the case, including those from the investigator in the matter, Loren Pankratz of Sioux Falls, who also serves on the board.

Since 2007, the board has formally revoked two other licenses.

HaiLing Zhang also faces a criminal charge in Minnehaha County court for allegedly practicing massage or representing in practice without a license.