Black Hills State University seeks board’s approval for E.Y. Berry Library renovation

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Black Hills State University will learn next week whether a $9.7 million renovation of E.Y. Berry Library can move ahead.

The project would be the first major renovation since the library’s construction in 1973 on the Spearfish campus. The South Dakota Board of Regents will decide the matter Wednesday afternoon at a meeting in Rapid City.

Changes would include a student success center, a new entrance, a technology and design upgrade, and an infrastructure upgrade.

Funding sources would be $3 million from the statewide Higher Education Facilities Fund and $6.3 million from the university’s maintenance and repair funding.

“The library is in the most need of attention of all the buildings on the BHSU campus,” said a plan summary provided to the regents.