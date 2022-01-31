PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel has moved ahead on a plan giving the South Dakota Board of Economic Development broader authority for small-business loans.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 12-0 on Monday for HB 1051, after adding language that would also shift authority for loan decisions from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to the governor-appointed board.

GOED finance director Travis Dovre said the overall purpose of the legislation is to make available in South Dakota $60 million of new financing provided through Congress for potential loans to small businesses.

The full House of Representatives could take up the legislation as early as Wednesday afternoon. If the House approves, the bill moves to the Senate for consideration.

The state board already makes decisions on a variety of other state loans and grants to businesses and economic development projects.