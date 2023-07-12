PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Capitol Lake could have a much different look in the coming years.

The Noem administration wants to add a 600-seat amphitheater, replace the current visitor center, spread out the current memorials, relocate the Korean and Vietnam memorial to a second peninsula, build concrete walkways over several parts of the lake and construct a parking lot nearby.

Deputy state engineer Kristine Day showed the design Wednesday to the state Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission. She said there will be a public meeting next week to explain the concept. That is set for Thursday, July 20, starting at 6 p.m. CT in the current visitor center.

The commission also received updates Wednesday on the Cultural Heritage Center renovation, expansion of the Kinsman Building and a major addition to the state Health Department laboratory.

Day said the changes planned for Capitol Lake would reduce maintenance while respecting the current memorials and improving the overall area. “The main goal of this concept was to improve access to the various memorials,” she said.

The current visitor center would be demolished, with a new visitor center built closer to Broadway Avenue. The World War II memorial would remain near its current location, with a new semi-circle walkway leading to it. The amphitheater would overlook the memorial.

A parking area for busses and other vehicles would be built on a grass area at the corner of Broadway Avenue and South Dakota Boulevard on the Capitol’s north side. A strip of Broadway Avenue would be raised so that pedestrians could cross between the new parking area and the Capitol.

A second peninsula on Capitol Lake along Broadway Avenue that now features a fountain and rocks display would also be changed. The Vietnam and Korean war memorial would move to the peninsula’s entrance. The fountain would be replaced by a design showing the shape of South Dakota.

Two Trail of Governors statues of Dick Kneip and Bill Janklow are on the Capitol Lake side of Broadway Avenue. Day said they would remain in approximately the same areas but those plans aren’t yet developed.

“The idea here is getting movement across the whole area, so as future memorials are added, there would be stops along the way,” Darin Seeley said. He is state commissioner of human resources and administration.

“It looks like you have plenty of room for expansion in the future,” noted one of the commission members, David Gilbertson of Brookings.

Tim Engel of Pierre chairs the commission. “My concern would be the sightlines to the Capitol,” he said. Officials didn’t ask at the meeting for a vote of approval. Said Engel, “It would have to come back to the commission.”

Day said the project hasn’t been funded. Commission member Pat Miller of Fort Pierre, the widow of former Governor Walter Dale Miller, asked Day about the cost. “It’s such a wide range,” Day answered. “If we were going to go full blown like this, it could easily be 20 million (dollars).”

Seeley expressed enthusiasm. “This is big dreams, right?” he said, calling the amphitheater “a game changer” where public events could be held. He said state agencies could hold meetings there and state employees could go there to eat their lunches or talk.

“Dollars and cents will matter as to what comes to fruition,” Seeley said.