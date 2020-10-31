Bids accepted on 18 S.D. highway projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Transportation Commission has approved low bids on 18 highway projects in various parts of South Dakota. Many of the best bids were less than the state Department of Transportation estimates.

The winners Thursday were:

Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen $37,412,446.36 to rebuild 14.8 miles of I-90 in McCook County. The estimate was $38,973,621.71. There were six bidders.

Loiseau Construction, Inc. of Flandreau $14,815,979.58 to widen shoulders and surface about 17.9 miles of SD 44 in Douglas and Hutchinson counties between the US 281 east junction and SD 37 at Parkston. The estimate was $15,214,358.10. There were five bidders.

Lien Transportation Co. of Aberdeen $319,947.95 to construct a median crossover on US 12 just east of Bath in Brown County. The estimate was $437,105.70. There were three bidders.

Double H Paving Inc. of Tea $1,092,212.33 to construct a median crossover and ramp detours and resurface an existing median crossover on I-90 in the Hartford area of Minnehaha County. The estimate was $1,135,881.55. There were five bidders.

Bituminous Paving Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota, $3,392,566.00 to mill and resurface about 14 miles of SD 10 from the US 281 junction in Brown County. The estimate was $3,023,041.10. There were four bidders.

Duininck Inc. of Prinsburg, Minnesota, $2,054,691.28 to mill and resurface 8.7 miles of SD 115 from Harrisburg to US 18 in Lincoln County. The estimate was $2,180,033.30. There were eight bidders.

Quinn Construction Inc. of Rapid City $287,233.25 to do pipe work on 9.7 miles of I-90 between the Wyoming border and exit 10 in Lawrence County. The estimate was $369,426.75. There were three bidders.

Complete Concrete Inc. of Rapid City (doing business as Complete Contracting) $512,487.57 to do pavement repairs on various locations in Pennington County. The estimate was $715,219.15. There were two bidders.

BX Civil & Construction Inc. of Dell Rapids $1,422,111.00 to repair pavement in various locations on I-29 between the Canton and Tea interchanges in Lincoln County. The estimate was $1,427,328.55. There were three bidders.

Halme Inc. of Lake Norden $1,539,445.70 for storm sewer work on a 0.6-mile stretch of US 212 in Watertown from US 81 to 19th Street SE in Codington County. The estimate was $1,688,257.80. There were five bidders.

Halme Inc. of Lake Norden $33,589.00 to lower the water main at the US 81 / US 212 intersection in Watertown in Codington County. The estimate was $44,838.00. There were five bidders.

Subsurface Inc. of Moorhead, Minnesota, $84,291.25 for culvert pipe lining on SD 15 at a site 11 miles southeast of Wilmot in Roberts County. The estimate was $97,372.25. There were four bidders.

BX Civil & Construction Inc. of Dell Rapids $951,500.00 for culvert replacement and repair at various locations in Brookings, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha and Moody counties. The estimate was $890,351.05. There were three bidders.

Dakota Traffic Services LLC of Tea $127,654.06 to lay pavement marking on 1.5 miles of US 212 in Clark in Clark County. The estimate was $148,341.01. There were two bidders.

Hamm Contracting LLC of Marion $686,100.20 to install signs and delineators in various spots in Stanley County. The estimate was $805,416.00. There were three bidders.

Corr Construction Services Inc. of Hermosa $424,637.30 for approach slab repair on US 18 six miles north of Edgemont in Fall River County. The estimate was $358,992.81. There were three bidders.

Muth Electric Inc. of Mitchell $192,201.00 for interchange lighting on I-29 at the Colman exit in Moody County. The estimate was $225,790.10. There were four bidders.

Asphalt Surfacing Co. of Sioux Falls $3,015,669.67 for crossroad improvements along I-29 in Moody, Minnehaha, Lincoln and Union counties. The estimate was $3,354,855.10. There were three bidders.

The full lists of bidders are here and here.