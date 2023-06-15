PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State highway and bridge projects in Lincoln, Grant, Hand, Perkins, Lawrence, Custer and Fall River counties will be moving ahead.

The South Dakota Transportation Commission has accepted low bids from contractors for the work.

The commission on Thursday approved an offer from Lehtola Builders of Lake Norden to install a new structure over the Big Sioux River on 149th Street in Grant County. The $847,669.88 bid was 0.9% above the state estimate. Three other contractors submitted higher bids.

Hamm Contracting of Marion submitted the only bid of $1,518,151.90 for signing and delineation work on various local routes in Perkins County. That was 4.1% below the state estimate.

Dakota Barricade of Rapid City was selected for pavement marking work in the Rapid City area. Its bid of $1,754,107.04 was 33.8% below the estimate. One other bid was received.

The commission recently awarded seven other contracts.

The largest was for a project in Lincoln County to grade and surface an 8-mile stretch of US18 west from I-29 to approximately the SD11 junction. The bid of $45,617,461.59 by Reede Construction of Aberdeen was 1.7% above the estimate. Four others submitted higher bids.