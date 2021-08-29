BHP, interveners working on a compromise

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The sides will get 30 days to find agreement on how Black Hills Power can adjust its pricing system for buying power from small producers.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission granted their request Friday.

The commission previously set a schedule leading to a November 16-18 hearing. That timetable will now be suspended.

“We are working toward a stipulation with the intervening parties,” BHP’s regulatory manager Jason Keil told commissioners Friday.

Keil said they will seek another procedural schedule if an acceptable solution isn’t found in 30 days.