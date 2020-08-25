Ballot replacements for S.D. Legislature are in

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The final field appears set for the South Dakota Legislature’s seats that are being contested in the November general election.

All 70 representatives and 35 senators will hold 2-year terms, but many of the races have already been settled in Republicans’ favor because they are running unopposed.

The latest list includes a handful of replacements whose parties’ local central committees chose them to fill vacancies after the original candidates withdrew.

Meanwhile Republican incumbent Al Novstrup of Aberdeen won’t have a race after all for the District 3 Senate seat, after Democrat Josh Halsey of Aberdeen withdrew and wasn’t replaced.

Among the August replacements:

Elizabeth “Liz” Larson of Sioux Falls is the Democratic candidate against Republican incumbent Jack Kolbeck of Sioux Falls in the District 13 Senate contest. She replaced Justyn Hauck of Sioux Falls.

Jordan Foos of Yankton is the Democratic candidate against Republican long-time legislator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton for the District 18 Senate seat. Hunhoff and Foos, who replaced Jay Williams of Yankton as the Democratic candidate, are running for the seat held by Democrat Craig Kennedy of Yankton, who chose to not seek re-election.

Marsha Symens of Dell Rapids is the Republican candidate for the District 25 Senate seat. She replaced Republican incumbent Kris Langer of Dell Rapids, who withdrew. Symens faces independents Seth William Van’t Hof of Dell Rapids and Rick Knobe of Baltic.

John Kessinger of Woonsocket replaced Joan Stamm of Madison as one of the Democratic nominees for the two House seats in District 8. The other Democrat is Val Parsley of Madison. The Republican incumbents are Marli Wiese of Madison and Randy Gross of Elkton.

Democratic incumbent Ryan Cwach of Yankton and Republican former legislator Mike Stevens of Yankton are uncontested for the District 18 House seats, after Democratic candidate Carol Williams of Yankton withdrew.

Republican former legislator Liz May of Kyle replaced Bill Hines of Martin, who withdrew from the contest for the two District 27 House seats. May, running alone, faces Democratic incumbent Peri Pourier of Pine Ridge and Democratic candidate Ernest Weston Jr. of Pine Ridge.