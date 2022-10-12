PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The group that oversees South Dakota’s system for handling emergency phone calls and text messages is again considering whether to invest in a backup system.

The state 911 Coordination Board on Wednesday discussed the possible purchase of one from INdigital Telecom.

The purpose would be to provide a second connection for public service answering points across South Dakota to receive 911 calls and texts in case of disruption by a disaster or other event.

Board member Kelly Serr cautioned against deficit spending, even if some or all of the $600,000-plus cost for two years could be covered by a grant.

“When a grant is done, somebody is going to have to pick it up,” the Perkins County sheriff said.

Serr suggested the board’s technical subcommittee further consider what is needed. State 911 director Maria King agreed with him.

“Something this important, we want to make sure we’ve done our homework as well,” she said.

King previously brought a possible solution to the board to provide a backup for PSAPs. The members agreed. But she changed her recommendation after further research and the board reversed its earlier decision.

The board’s next meeting is planned for December 1.