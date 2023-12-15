PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court received the brief Friday afternoon from the state attorney general regarding legislator conflicts of interest.

The brief was written by Attorney General Marty Jackley and his office’s solicitor general, Paul Swedlund. It came in support of Governor Kristi Noem’s request to the Supreme Court for an advisory opinion on nine questions she had posed.

“Guidance from this Court in its application will promote public confidence in our governmental institutions and open opportunities for citizen-legislators to serve,” Swedlund said in the brief’s concluding statement.

The governor wants direction from the state’s high court before making two appointments to vacant legislative seats. The governor’s brief was filed Friday morning. The Legislature’s brief was filed earlier this week.

The suggestions made to the court in the attorney general’s brief were sometimes less than clear cut.

For example, the governor asked the question: May a vendor of the state receive a state payment if that vendor employs a legislator, and such legislator is not an owner of the vendor?

The attorney general said, in a nutshell, maybe — or maybe not.

“As a general proposition, the fact that a legislator-employee is a non-owner of a business does not categorically preclude the potential for a prohibited interest in her employer’s contracts with the state,” Swedlund wrote. “The potential for a conflict depends on the circumstances of each case, such as the nature of the contract with the state, its source of payment, whether the legislator was involved in generating the business for her employer, the legislator’s compensation structure, and the nature of the legislator’s interest in the general success and economic wellbeing of her employer.”

The attorney general’s view was likewise less than clear cut on another of the governor’s questions: May a vendor of the state receive a state payment if that vendor is a publicly traded company, and a legislator owns any shares or stock in such vendor?

“Unlike a non-owner employee, a legislator who holds stock or shares in a corporation has a proprietary interest in the corporation even if the legislator is not employed by the corporation,” Swedlund wrote. “A shareholder’s proprietary interest in a corporation conducting business with the state can, thus, create a conflict in any contract between the corporation and the state paid for with funds appropriated during the legislator’s term.”

Swedlund went on to say, again, that it’s a matter of the circumstances: “Whether a legislator’s ownership of stock or shares in a company doing business with the state rises to the level of a prohibited contract will depend on such variables as the amount of stock or shares owned, the degree of ownership and control those stocks or shares confer, whether the legislator shareholder is also an officer and director, whether the legislator-shareholder solicited business on behalf of the company, and the amount of financial benefit realized by a legislator shareholder from any contract with the state.”

The attorney general’s brief took a definite position on the governor’s question of whether a legislator may be a state, county, city or school district employee, either full time, part time or seasonal, or an elected or appointed official.

Swedlund wrote that Article III, Section 12 of the South Dakota constitution only prohibits “legislator contracts with the state (or arms of the state) and counties.” He went on, “Though municipalities and school districts are subdivisions of the state, they are now, as they were at the time of Article III, Section 12’s enactment, separate legal entities. Clearly, if the framers of Article III, Section 12 had intended to foreclose legislators from being employed by municipalities and school districts they would have added language necessary to accomplish that objective.”

However, the attorney general’s brief drew a distinction on that point, too. Wrote Swedlund, “Also, as noted above, Article III, Section 12 should not prohibit contracts between a legislator and the state or a county in South Dakota if the source of his or her salary is from non-state or non-appropriated funds, such as a direct federal grant or local funding.”

The governor would like an answer from the Supreme Court before the January 9 start of the 2024 legislative session.