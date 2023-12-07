PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State government’s share from video lottery has dropped slightly, according to new data.

A lobbyist for a liquor-oriented trade association told the South Dakota Lottery Commission on Thursday that his members might suggest changes be made to state laws during the 2024 legislative session.

Matt Krogman represents the South Dakota Licensed Beverage Dealers and Gaming Association. He listed three possible proposals.

Expand to 15 machines per license. State law sets the limit at 10.

Increase the bet limit to $5 — state law sets it at a maximum of $2 — and offer a statewide progressive jackpot that would not exceed $25,000.

Increase the bet limit to $4.

“Video lottery came into existence in 1989. The bet limit hasn’t changed,” Krogman said.

A half-dozen establishment owners were at the meeting, along with several other lobbyists.

Data presented by lottery staff on Thursday showed there are more of the privately-owned video lottery terminals at more locations compared to a year ago, but they have generated a smaller amount of what’s known as net machine income — the money that players lose or leave behind.

There were 1,363 licensed establishments with 10,666 terminals as of November 30, up from 1,323 locations and 10,202 terminals at a similar point in 2022.

Video lottery play meanwhile was down 1.37% overall from a year ago. During the past five months, video lottery machines netted $135.8 million. That compares to $137.7 million for a similar period last year and nearly $135.2 million two years ago.

The decline in video lottery revenue isn’t good news for state government, which takes half of the net machine income. State government’s general fund received $162,568,269 from video lottery for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Commissioner Jamie Huizenga (HIGH-zen-guh) of Pierre said the downturn wasn’t a surprise, because video lottery saw growth during the COVID-19 pandemic when people received federal aid they could spend.

“At some point, we knew this would plane out,” Huizenga said.

“Exactly,” sales director David Dahl said. He noted the reversal hadn’t been large. “It’s a good thing to see.”

Huizenga said the lottery’s staff had done “a great job” with video lottery. “This is still a big part of our entire state budget,” he said.

Here’s a snapshot of state government’s general fund revenue from video lottery. Fiscal years are July 1 through June 30.

FY14 — $91,697,131

FY15 — $98,569,348

FY16 — $102,763,259

FY17 — $105,613,235

FY18 — $109,209,532

FY19 — $113,965,567

FY20 — $116,194,325

FY21 — $148,615,940

FY22 — $161,021,594

FY23 — $162,568,269

Sources: South Dakota Lottery annual reports.